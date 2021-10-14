Stephen Ross, M.D., Chair of Reset Pharma’s Scientific Advisory Board to Deliver Keynote Presentation at The End in Mind Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reset Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Reset Pharma) announced today that Stephen Ross, M.D., Chair of Reset Pharma’s Scientific Advisory Board, will deliver a keynote presentation at The End in Mind virtual conference being held on October 14, 2021. In addition, Anthony Back, M.D., a member of Reset Pharma’s Scientific Advisory Board, will participate in a panel discussion, Caring for Frontline Workers.



The End In Mind is a virtual conference featuring thought leaders who will discuss the future of psychedelic medicines for those facing serious illness. The event includes academic researchers, policy makers, patients, clinicians, entrepreneurs, and more. To learn more, or to register for the event, visit: https://endwellproject.org/the-end-in-mind/.

Event Details

Event: The End in Mind

The End in Mind Keynote: Meaning Making, What The Research Shows

Presenter: Stephen Ross, M.D.

Date: October 14, 2021

Register: https://endwellproject.org/the-end-in-mind/



About Reset Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reset Pharma is a privately held biotechnology company developing and commercializing novel psychedelic treatments for patients with life-threatening illnesses, including cancer. The company’s lead program initially focuses on developing psilocybin to treat severe demoralization in patients with life-threatening cancer. These patients have clinically relevant levels of demoralization with a perceived lack of control, hopelessness and helplessness and an increased risk of suicide. Some of these patients also have anxiety and depression. While the primary focus is the development of psilocybin for demoralization, as there are currently no effective treatments for this disorder, psilocybin also shows promise as a treatment of anxiety and depression in cancer patients. Reset Pharma has established a highly experienced biotech development team and has a Scientific Advisory Board of leading experts in psychiatry, oncology and psychedelics. Information about Reset Pharma can be found at www.resetpharma.com.

