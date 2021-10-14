Repligen to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- and nine- month reporting periods ended September 30, 2021.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 274-3999 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5607 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 10161245.

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide.

