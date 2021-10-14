Global Riot Control System Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Axon Enterprise, BAE Systems and Eagle Industries Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riot Control System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global riot control system market reached a value of around US$ 11 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Riot control systems consist of various agents, such as irritants, lacrimators and tear gases, for controlling, dispersing or arresting the individuals involved in protests and riots. They are primarily used by law enforcement agencies and military forces to prevent and control the instances of riots or other public violence. These agents cause pain, burning sensation and excessive discomfort when exposed to the skin or mucous membranes. In comparison to other liquid agents, riot control systems are solids with low vapor pressures and are dispersed as fine particles through small hand-held spray cans, large spray tanks, smoke grenades and water cannons. Apart from this, these systems also include non-lethal equipment, such as helmets, body armors, knee pads, neck protectors, riot shields and gas masks.



The market is primarily driven by increasing instances of communal violence and protests across the globe. The growing need for efficient public management solutions is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Riot control systems enable the authorities to control the crowds and prevent instances of riots or other activities that can disrupt law and order. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government policies to diminish domestic insurgencies and promote national security is also augmenting the market growth. Other factors, such as widespread adoption of technologically advanced weapons and security solutions, control systems integration with the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) solutions and are expected to drive the market further in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global riot control system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, technology and end user.



Breakup by Product

Defensive Weapons

Personal Protective Equipment

Surveillance Systems

Offensive Weapons

Direct Contact Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons

Breakup by Technology

Electromagnetic

Mechanical and Kinetic

Chemical

Others

Breakup by End User

Law Enforcement

Military

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc. (PACEM Defense LLC), Armament Systems and Procedures Inc., Axon Enterprise Inc., B&T AG, BAE Systems Plc, Combined Systems Inc., Eagle Industries Inc., Lamperd Less Lethal Inc., NonLethal Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation and Safariland LLC (Maui Acquisition Corp.).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global riot control system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global riot control system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global riot control system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Riot Control System Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Defensive Weapons

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Personal Protective Equipment

6.1.2.2 Surveillance Systems

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Offensive Weapons

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Direct Contact Weapons

6.2.2.2 Directed Energy Weapons

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Electromagnetic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mechanical and Kinetic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Chemical

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Law Enforcement

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Military

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amtec Less Lethal Systems Inc. (PACEM Defense LLC)

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Armament Systems and Procedures Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 B&T AG

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 BAE Systems PLC

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Combined Systems Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Eagle Industries Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 NonLethal Technologies Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Safariland LLC (Maui Acquisition Corp.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



