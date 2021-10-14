United States E-commerce Software Market Report 2021-2025 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US E-commerce Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"The US E-commerce Software Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)", provides an in depth analysis of the US e-commerce software market by value, by deployment model, by business model, by end-user, etc.

E-commerce software is a tool to help merchants set up and online business. The e-commerce software offers to drive all types of online store processes, managing inventory, payments, orders and even computing taxes. This software entails a high popularity with the cloud-based support.

The advantages of the e-commerce software includes - broader reach for marketing and promotion efforts, increased revenues, enhanced customer service, improved efficiency and enhanced intelligence. The functions of the e-commerce software are entitled to manage products, built-in order management, handle the details, automate shipping and taxation, speed up the checkout, and built-in marketing and SEO tools to increase the chance for the product to show up in search.

The US e-commerce software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment model (On-premise and Software as a Service (SaaS); business model (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumers(B2C) and Marketplace); and end-user (Electronics, Apparel, Travel and Tourism, Home and Furnishing, and Others)

The US e-commerce software market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 with promising CAGR. The e-commerce software market is expected to increase, due to e-commerce sales growth, increasing internet penetration, increasing adoption of m-commerce, growing cyber security crimes, proliferation of channels, surging number of online marketplaces, expansion towards international e-commerce, adoption of cloud-based platform, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of advancements, compatibility issues with other devices, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US e-commerce software market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US e-commerce software market is moderately fragmented with many major market players operating in the US. The key players of the US e-commerce software market are Shopify Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, Inc., Squarespace, Inc., Wix.com Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

