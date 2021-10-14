Reach's Happy Mama Expo Brings the Biggest Online Maternity Show of the Year for Preconception, Pregnancy and Postpartum, Supporting the Tender Moments of Motherhood - Oct. 23

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reach, a 501c3 non-profit social impact organization founded by Fran Ayalasomayajula, MPH, PMP, focuses on improving the healthcare experience for both patients and providers. The prevention of maternal mortality and morbidity is a top priority for Reach. Earlier this month, Reach launched Happy Mama, a biopsychosocial wellness platform for maternal health and wellbeing with HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets.

In celebration, Reach is proud to announce the biggest maternity fair of the year, Happy Mama Expo 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. It is free and online. Get your ticket here (http://bit.ly/happymamaexpo2021).



This national public event supports the needs of women along their journey to motherhood from family planning and preconception to pregnancy, labor and delivery through postpartum. The program is holistic and touches on a variety of topics including maternal mental health and wellbeing, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, breastfeeding, nutrition, career management, and more.

There will be giveaways, digital swag bags with coupons and freebies for attendees, music, entertainment and celebrity appearances.

"Getting the right resources into the hands of expectant mothers, especially in rural areas is challenging. Happy Mama is the kind of innovation we want to see more of and can't wait to offer this to Tennessee women," says Jacy Warrell, MPA, Executive Director, Rural Health Association of Tennessee.

In addition to this nationwide event, Reach is offering the Happy Mama platform at no cost through Dec. 31, 2021, to those expectant and new mothers and maternal care teams affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York, the wildfires in Nevada and California, and other FEMA qualifying disaster areas. The platform is a great way for women to stay in communication with their providers as well as have access to much-needed maternal care, community resources, social services, and educational materials.

LINKS:

Happy Mama Expo Tickets http://bit.ly/happymamaexpo2021

Happy Mama Website https://happymama.global

Happy Mama Disaster Relief Program https://happymama.global/disaster-relief-program

Reach - HARMAN Press Release https://happymama.global/newsroom

Accelevents Website https://www.accelevents.com

ABOUT REACH

Reach is a 501c3 global social impact organization focused on improving the healthcare experience of both patients and providers. Maternal mortality and morbidity prevention is a top priority area for the organization. Reach is the founder of the National Save Moms Campaign (http://savemoms.us), Save Moms Global (http://savemoms.global), Maternal Application of Technology for Community Health (MATCH) Coalition (http://matchcoalition.us), and Happy Mama http://happymama.global).

