Swann and BRANDSMART USA Team Up to Sponsor NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas for Oct. 16 at the Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swann Security and BRANDSMART USA announce their partnership to be the presenting sponsors of NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Swann Security is a three-decades-old veteran in DIY security products.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the number 6 Chevrolet Camaro that Ryan Vargas will be driving during the race will be wrapped in pink with BRANDSMART USA and Swann company logos.

BRANDSMART USA is one of Swann's retail partners, with locations across South Florida and in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We are proud to sponsor Ryan Vargas with our cherished retail partner BRANDSMART USA for the special-edition car wrap during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," says Leslie Conover, Vice President of Sales for Swann. "This cause is near to us and it is important to bring awareness because, in the United States, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer."

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is winding down, momentum is still going high for the anticipated Andy's Frozen Custard 335.

"Swann Security has been an amazing partner this year," says Ryan Vargas. "I am excited to bring the Swann Security and BRANDSMART USA paint schemes to Fort Worth at the Texas Motor Speedway."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 335 will air on television on NBC and radio stations PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR at 3 p.m. ET. There are 200 laps.

About Swann:

Swann is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including its patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights, spotlights, and sirens, combined with mobile alerts, when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that is completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them — around the world or around the track. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

ABOUT BRANDSMART USA:

BRANDSMART USA has eight stores in South Florida and two in Atlanta, Georgia. Visit www.brandsmartusa.com for more information and store locations.

BRANDSMART USA is celebrating 42 years providing the best prices and highest-quality merchandise to customers in South Florida and metro Atlanta from bedding to major appliances, TVs, kitchen goods, patio supplies, cellphones, gaming consoles, cameras, watches, and more.

