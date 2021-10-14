Litify Selected as the Legal Technology Platform for Brooklyn Defender Services to Grow Its Mission to Serve Those in Need of Legal Assistance

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litify, the legal operating system built on Salesforce.com, is pleased to announce that Brooklyn Defender Services (BDS) has selected Litify as its technology platform to better help the borough's residents.



BDS is one of the largest defender offices in the United States, providing free legal services to tens of thousands of Brooklyn residents in criminal, immigration, family and civil matters. BDS staff consists of more than 250 lawyers and other staff handling over 25,000 cases annually.



Litify will help Brooklyn Defenders drive greater efficiencies by proactively managing its caseload and client interactions in real-time, enabling it to more effectively provide its vital legal services to the Brooklyn and New York City communities. With Litify, BDS will enhance communications across all legal practice groups to better leverage its collective knowledge and capabilities.



"Litify will enable us to consolidate multiple outdated systems into a single platform, which will provide us with integrated and complete information about our clients and their cases, as well as the many relationships our interdisciplinary team has with each other and the clients we represent. We are certain that this will enhance our representation of members of the Brooklyn community that utilize our services and ensure we are providing the highest quality of legal, social work and related services to our clients," said Lisa Schreibersdorf, Executive Director of Brooklyn Defender Services.

Litify's product suite offers increased visibility into an organization's legal matters and allows attorneys, management and support staff to improve its oversight of each client/file. By leveraging Salesforce's best-in-class reporting and dashboarding engine, Litify will enable BDS to transition to a fully-digital case file and enable staff to work from court, home or the office fluidly and effectively. It will also help BDS assess and manage caseloads, file reports with funding agencies and identify trends that will assist in planning for the future. Litify's built-in mobile capability satisfies staff's number one request, which was to be able to review case files on a variety of digital devices. In addition, the integration of Litify with a robust document management system will further ensure client files are all in one place and all information, processes and updates are aligned across platforms.

"We are honored to partner with an organization that provides such incredible assistance to the community in which we are headquartered, and proud that Litify will play a part in its continued success," said Terry Dohrmann, one of Litify's co-founders.



About Brooklyn Defender Services

Brooklyn Defender Services is a public defense office whose mission is to provide outstanding representation and advocacy free of cost to people facing loss of freedom, family separation and other serious legal harms by the government. We believe in a client-centered approach and work in and out of court to uphold the rights, freedom and dignity of people threatened by unjust, racist and harmful legal systems.



Additional information can be found online at bds.org.

About Litify

Founded in late 2016, Litify's mission is to transform how legal services are rendered through integrative, intuitive technology. The singular platform streamlines and automates task management, document generation, intake management, and client communications while providing data-driven insights that help law firms, in-house legal departments, government agencies, and nonprofits scale and improve their financial performance. Built on Salesforce.com, Litify is a secure, extensible, and rapidly evolving platform. Earlier this year, Litify was named by LawFuel, the Industry-Leading Legal Publication, as #1 in Practice Management Software for Law Firms, In-House Counsel, Government Entities, and Nonprofits. Visit www.litify.com and sign up for a demo to learn more.



