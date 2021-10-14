More Than One Thousand Contractors Unite to Promote Inclusion in the Construction Industry During the Inaugural Construction Inclusion Week: October 18-22, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Construction Inclusion Week, organized by Time for Change, kicks off on Monday, October 18, 2021. Construction Inclusion Week provides five days of content and resources designed to promote inclusion and enable hard conversations regarding diversity within the Construction Industry. The theme is "Building the Foundation for Inclusion," and provided content includes toolbox talks for project sites, table talks for office locations, activities for use at home, and a bevy of supplemental resources for deeper exploration. Daily themes include Leadership Commitment and Accountability, Unconscious Bias, Supplier Diversity, Jobsite Culture, and Community Engagement.

More than 1,100 construction industry firms throughout North and Central America have signed up to participate and have received access to materials and resources that help foster conversations and bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Firms of all sizes, including top-ranked national firms and local small businesses, have registered to take part. Specialty contractors, suppliers, and affiliated industry organizations, including owner entities, have also signed up. Over 70% of registered companies are non-MWBE/SBE/LGBTQ+ certified firms interested in enhancing and improving inclusion efforts.

Construction Inclusion Week invites every member of the construction industry to unite to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. The resources will enable construction companies of all sizes to plan targeted activities for their organization and trade partners. By working together, learning from one another, and being consistent in commitments and actions towards maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment - free of harassment, hate, or bigotry of any kind - Construction Inclusion Week will encourage a positive change in the industry for generations of workers to come.

Organized by Time for Change, a consortium of six general contractors, the collaboration's goal is to identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the construction industry. The shared effort by Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, Turner Construction Company, Mortenson, McCarthy, and Clark Construction Group resulted in organizing an industry-wide Construction Inclusion Week with affiliated partners Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), Associated General Contractors (AGC), and Culture of Care.

Visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com to sign up and access valuable resources to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion concepts for job sites, teams, and companies. From safety to job site technology, our industry has made the most progress when we collaborate. Fostering sustainable and buildable change requires unity, a common focus on achieving shared goals, and bold steps.

More details and registration information are available at www.constructioninclusionweek.com.

###

About Construction Inclusion Week

Construction Inclusion Week will harness the collective power of the construction industry to build awareness regarding the need to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the industry. Construction Inclusion Week will provide content and resources to share throughout the industry. For more information, visit www.constructioninclusionweek.com .

Media Contact:

Asheya Warren, PRAXIS Marketing & Communications

972.755.5330

awarren@praxis-psm.com

Related Images











Image 1: Construction Inclusion Week









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment