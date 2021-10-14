MRHB DeFi Receives Strategic Investment from Mozaic, New World Group’s Technology Investment Arm

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community-focused DeFi platform MRHB DeFi has received a strategic investment from London-based investment platform Mozaic to support its transformative vision of bringing the value of the cryptoverse to financially excluded communities around the world. Mozaic is part of New World Group – a global diversified investment company with more than USD 2.5 Billion of group assets-under-management.

The UK presents a key opportunity to nurture a financially inclusive cryptoverse and this investment is aimed at expanding the reach of MRHB DeFi beyond its core Asia and Middle East base to support the engagement of new UK users and communities who are seeking a more ethical and or faith-based approach to crypto market participation.

“With a current market capitalisation of USD 2 trillion and growing - the crypto asset space represents an exciting growth opportunity for us and MRHB DeFi’s focus on ethical and inclusive finance resonates strongly with Mozaic’s investment thesis,” says New World Group Partner Sonny Gupta .

“The strength and commitment of the MRHB team made them natural partners for our inaugural investment into the decentralised finance sector,” he adds.

“Mozaic’s investment focus on robust and scalable technology businesses with a mindset of long-term value creation, made them natural partners for us as we build the world’s first ethical DeFi platform,” says MRHB DeFi CEO Naquib Mohammed .

“The UK represents a key strategic investor community for MRHB DeFi – and one which we hope to engage better with high quality institutional partners,” he also notes.

MRHB DeFi was founded with a vision of providing greater access to excluded and cautious communities to the growing opportunities and utilities of the cryptoverse, and has a particular focus on delivering faith-based DeFi services which adhere to the ethical investment and financing principles rooted in Islamic Finance, many of which align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Such business practices include those that avoid interest, usury, social exploitation and other acts deemed unethical as well as support sustainability, asset/utility backed financing, transparency and equitable risk/reward sharing.

With the Islamic Finance industry sized at around USD 3 trillion of assets, bringing even a small portion of Shariah-sensitive liquidity into DeFi will represent a major boost to the total value of the DeFi sector worldwide.

The investment from Mozaic follows investments from Contango Digital Assets , NewTribe Capital , Sheesha Finance , Acreditus Partners and other institutional investors.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB (pronounced ‘Marhaba’) DeFi is a decentralised finance platform built to bring ethics to the DeFi space with an approach that supports the inclusion of faith-based and other excluded communities in addition to existing crypto-natives so that everyone can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi to help build a true peer-to-peer financial and economic value system.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Islamic Finance into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings that are also ESG compliant.

The project is backed by a diverse and strong team with backgrounds spanning crypto, technology, faith-compliant investing, finance and seasoned institutional veterans of industry. The public sale offering will be in December. Register your interest and read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here .

About New World Group & Mozaic

New World Group is a global diversified investment company with offices in London and Kuala Lumpur. The firm builds, acquires, invests, and scales businesses focusing on long-term growth. New World Group adds value to its partners and portfolio companies through origination and execution to value realisation.

New World Group and its businesses, including Mozaic, take a global perspective across sectors in which they act as investors, operators and business builders with offices and partners across the world's most exciting, high growth markets. The company has made 15+ investments to-date and manages more than USD 2.5 billion across 25 countries.

Learn more about New World Group by visiting its official website .

