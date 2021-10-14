Myia Health and BioIntelliSense Partner to Integrate Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring Into the Myia Platform

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myia Health , an enterprise platform for virtual health care delivery in the home, and BioIntelliSense , a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, today announced a new partnership to integrate BioIntelliSense’s FDA-cleared BioSticker and medical grade BioButton wearable devices into the Myia platform and to collaborate on efforts that will further the science of continuous and preventative models of care.



When worn by patients receiving care in their homes, BioIntelliSense’s BioSticker and BioButton continuously monitor data on patient’s skin temperature, resting heart rate and respiratory rate, activity levels, and more, including data that supports COVID-19 symptom monitoring. When paired with the Myia platform, providers will have access to near real-time information on patients’ vital signs, physiological biometrics, and symptoms, allowing them to identify adverse changes in health sooner and intervene earlier. This stands in contrast to other remote monitoring solutions, which rely on episodic data that can generate erroneous alerts and paint an incomplete picture of patients’ health status.

“A key to delivering successful care in the home is spotting potential complications before they turn into major health events, which can be challenging without high quality continuous information on patients’ vital signs and functional markers of health,” said Simon MacGibbon, Co-founder and CEO of Myia Health. “BioIntelliSense has created the most compelling devices we have seen that deliver critical, continuous data, and integrating them in the Myia platform will enable care teams to gauge patient health status and intervene when patients are most in need of care with the confidence to make actionable clinical decisions. We both have a passion for getting the fundamentals of virtual care right and share the same vision for how technology can augment clinicians’ capabilities to achieve next level patient outcomes and experience.”

The ability to help care teams efficiently identify the patients most in need sets Myia apart and is especially critical in generating insights from the vast amounts of continuous multi-parameter data produced by devices like BioIntelliSense’s BioSticker and BioButton. By making it effortless for patients to use and seamless for providers to direct care efficiently, Myia is able to turn insights into actions that demonstrably improve outcomes.

“As care continues to shift into the home, the healthcare system needs medical-grade remote care solutions that enable effortless data collection to provide care teams a high-resolution view of the patient’s health status,” said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “Myia takes a comprehensive platform approach to delivering actionable data and clinical workflow for longitudinal management of patients in near real-time along with enabling earlier intervention to prevent unnecessary complications and hospitalizations. We’re excited to be partnering to help more patients get the care they need when they need it.”

Myia powers the nation’s leading virtual hospital, Mercy virtual, and is backed by clinical partners like the American College of Cardiology.

About Myia

Myia is the one virtual care platform that optimizes outcomes, clinical operations, and the economics of delivering care outside the hospital, and to the home. Powered by advanced data analytics and machine learning, Myia helps health systems and providers deliver individualized virtual care in patients’ homes through connected medical devices and easy-to-use technology that can work for everyone, regardless of internet access or other barriers to care. Myia’s comprehensive platform helps transform the nation’s most innovative healthcare organizations as they transition to value, and scale continuous and preventative models of care. Founded in 2017, Myia is trusted to power the nation’s leading-edge virtual care pioneers like Mercy Virtual, the American College of Cardiology, and clinical specialties. To find out more, visit www.myiahealth.com .

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home. For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

