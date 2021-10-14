Azuga and UpKeep Partner to Help Maintenance Teams

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , the fleet telematics company, announces a partnership with UpKeep , the maintenance management company. The basis of the partnership is the integration of Azuga Fleet with UpKeep’s maintenance management software, which Maintenance managers use to operate efficiently and effectively.



Azuga Fleet is a hardware- and software-based solution for managing mobile workers and vehicles. It combines GPS, vehicle diagnostics and AI to provide fleet operations managers with information including worker/vehicle location and worker/vehicle performance. From the moment a driver turns on the ignition, every mile, stop, vehicle and driver is tracked, analyzed and reported to improve safety and efficiency.

UpKeep is maintenance management software that stores information about maintenance operations, such as maintenance performed on equipment, machinery and other assets. The software improves asset management by eliminating the need for manual spreadsheets and consolidating all maintenance team activities in one place.

The Azuga / UpKeep solution gives Maintenance managers greater visibility into the status of an operations vehicle. Managers can sync a vehicle’s location in real time, so they know exactly where a vehicle is and they can assign work orders to the right people. Managers can also receive alerts on vehicle faults, automatically triggering work orders, ensuring no fault code goes unchecked. And managers can sync odometer readings within UpKeep, so they can perform recurring mileage-based inspections.

“We at UpKeep have always been focused on streamlining the workflow for maintenance teams,” said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. “That’s why UpKeep has partnered with Azuga to provide a fully integrated fleet maintenance solution that allows for real-time diagnostics of vehicles and moving assets.”

“Azuga’s integration with UpKeep helps customers increase vehicle lifespan through issue-based maintenance and reduces manual labor costs by 25% through the elimination of manual data entry, which is prone to human errors,” said Matthew Curtis, Director of Partnerships at Azuga. “We think our joint customers will embrace automated, condition-based maintenance, which has shown to increase vehicle lifespan by 7x compared to reactive-based maintenance.”

About UpKeep

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Chan (Forbes 30 Under 30), UpKeep is unlocking the potential of maintenance and facilities teams by offering them the simplest and smartest way to manage their work and collaborate, all from their pocket. Unlike some clunky, legacy software vendors and DIY solutions, UpKeep was built to give technicians everything they need to manage their work on-the-go while empowering managers with the insights to make better decisions, faster. UpKeep is backed by leading investors, including Insight Partners, Emergence Capital, Battery Ventures, Y Combinator, Mucker Capital, and Fundersclub. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices in San Francisco, the UK, and Canada. More information at www.onupkeep.com .

About Azuga

​​Azuga was founded with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga, a Bridgestone company, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprises. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.