Clearmind Medicine Appoints Distinguished Addiction Experts Professor Wim van den Brink and Professor Gabriele Fischer to Its Scientific Advisory Board

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces that professors Wim van den Brink and Gabriele Fischer have joined the Company’s scientific advisory board.

Professor van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of addiction psychiatry at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam and a recognized expert in the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of substance use disorders and behavioral addictions. His work has garnered several prestigious awards, and his influence extends across policy and academics. He holds leadership positions on a myriad of professional committees and organizations, is a sought-after keynote speaker, has co-authored close to 800 peer-reviewed papers, and currently serves on the editorial boards of seven scientific journals in the fields of psychiatry and addiction.

Professor Gabriele Fischer, M.D., is a professor of addiction research and treatment, medical director of the Addiction Clinic at the Department of Psychiatry & Psychotherapy at the Medical University of Vienna, and has acted as principle or cooperating investigator on international epidemiological clinical and psychopharmacological studies in the field of substance use disorder and nonsubstance-related addictions. She is an influential thought leader in the treatment of addiction and is a long-standing consultant for many global organizations, including the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODOC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Parliament. A prominent author and speaker, Fischer has given over 400 scientific presentations, authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications, and is involved in editorial and reviewing work for many international medical journals.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, commented on the appointments: “Professor van den Brink and professor Fischer have both made substantial contributions to the field of substance abuse and related behaviors, advancing the way we understand and treat addiction. There are few scientists in the world with their breadth of knowledge and experience, and we are delighted to welcome them to our scientific advisory board.”

About Professor Wim van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor van den Brink is professor of addiction psychiatry at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam and a recognized expert in the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of substance use disorders and related comorbidities and behavioral addictions. He is president of the International Collaboration on ADHD and Substance Abuse, a member of the scientific advisory board Swiss Research Institute Public Health & Addiction and chair of the ZonMW program on mental health research.

His work has garnered numerous awards, including the Marie Curie Award for Neuroimaging of the Neurotoxicity of Ecstasy; Lifetime Achievement Award for Science from the Netherlands Association of Psychiatry; Honorable Member of the Spanish Society for Dual disorders; European Addiction Research Award from the European Federation of Addiction Societies (EUFAS); and, most recently, Doctor et Professor Honoris Causa at the Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest.

His influence extends across policy and academics and includes chairing the workgroups that developed the Dutch treatment guidelines for alcohol use disorders, opiate addiction and drugs other than opioids; the Scientific Program Committee of European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP); the advisory board Netherland Dialectical Behavioral Treatment; Netherlands National Quality Committee on Mental Health; and executive board Mainline Harm-Reduction.

A prolific writer, he is the co-author of more than 600 international peer-reviewed scientific papers. Until recently, he was an associate editor of Drug and Alcohol Dependence and chief editor of European Addiction Research and remains a member of the editorial boards of seven other psychiatric/addiction scientific journals.

Professor van den Brink received his medical degree from the Free University in Amsterdam and earned his Ph.D. at The State University of Groningen. During his tenure at the University of Amsterdam, he served as senior researcher, Dept. of Psychiatry; assistant professor of psychiatry; and professor of addiction psychiatry. He was also a Fellow Psychiatric Epidemiology at Columbia University in New York.

About Professor Gabriele Fischer

Professor Gabriele Fischer is a professor for psychiatry – addiction research and treatment; medical director of the Addiction Clinic, Department of Psychiatry & Psychotherapy at the Medical University of Vienna, a research facility and treatment center for patients with substance use disorders and nonsubstance dependence (e.g., pathological gamblers); and leader of the University’s Center for Public Health “Addiction in Public Health” project.

Professor Fischer has acted as principle or cooperating investigator on projects in the EU, the U.S. and Afghanistan regarding investigations on alternatives to coercive sanctions in patients with substance use disorders. Her work is typically focused on eliciting the views of key stakeholders from both health/welfare and justice sectors and advocates for early intervention, with an eye to not only increase the patient’s quality of life but also reduce societal costs.

Professor Fischer is a prominent author and speaker with more than 140 peer-reviewed publications and 400 presentations and is a member of multiple international scientific associations. Most noteworthy, she is a long-standing consultant for several international and national groups, including the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODOC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Parliament. She is a member of the Scientific Board for Quality Control and Quality Management in Medicine and of the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug addiction (EMCDDA), member of the General Medical Council in Austria, founding board member of Women for Women: Health Policy in Focus, and commission director of the Austrian Ombudsman Board dedicated to improving human rights in vulnerable populations.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of two patent families. The first, "Binge Behavior Regulators," has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, “Alcohol Beverage Substitute,” has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

