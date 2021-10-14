Infinity Mining IPO Spin-Out Update: Seed Placement Completed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has closed its fundraising for Infinity Mining Limited (“Infinity”) for A$1.5 million prior to its intended Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”).



Infinity has completed a short but detailed programme of soil sampling over the Hillside tenements recently, to inform and support drill targeting for a more extensive exploration campaign during the 2022 field season.

Joe Groot, CEO and Director of Infinity Mining Limited commented:

“Closing of the pre-IPO fundraising for Infinity Mining Limited demonstrates strong interest for the upcoming IPO of our Pilbara copper, gold, and lithium projects as well as the 10 gold and copper tenements in and around the Leonora Goldfields. We believe that an ASX IPO of Infinity Mining will provide funds to further advance the exploration of these exciting areas. In the interim Infinity has, over the last two months, advanced ground works on the Pilbara tenements to rehabilitate the previous drilling works completed by Fe Limited as well as completing a review of geophysical data and ASTER imagery. The completion of this ground works now clears the way for an active drill program on the Hillside tenements planned for 2022.”

Joe Phillips, Managing Director of Macarthur Minerals Limited and Executive Chairman of Infinity Mining Limited, commented:

“Macarthur Minerals is managing the spin-out process and the final due diligence meetings will be held over the course of the next two weeks. All key agreements are now in place and Mr Groot has been charged with building a field and geological team over the summer period. This will be the first real opportunity for a full geological review of some of the most prospective copper, gold and lithium areas in the Pilbara.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Chairman

To the extent that this announcement contains references to prior exploration results and Mineral Resource estimates, which have been cross referenced to previous market announcements (including supporting JORC reporting tables) made by the Company, unless explicitly stated, no new information is contained in accordance with Table 1 checklist in the JORC Code. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of Mineral Resources that all assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). The JORC reporting tables and Competent Person statement for the magnetite and hematite mineral resources have previously been disclosed in ASX market announcements dated 12 August 2020 and 5 December 2019. Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometre tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47af39d6-d319-4910-8882-c942999b7bf7