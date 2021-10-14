GSP Resource Corp. Intersects Additional Bulk Tonnage Copper Grades at Alwin Mine Project and Plans Fall 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) announces final diamond drill results from the Summer 2021 drilling program at the Alwin Mine project (the “Alwin Property”) located in the Highland Valley Copper Camp of British Columbia.



Five holes totalling 1,439 meters were completed to test the bulk tonnage Copper potential of unmined mineralization within and surrounding the historic Alwin mine. Complete analytical results for holes AM21-2, AM21-4 and AM21-5 have now been received and analyzed, along with the previously reported results for AM21-1 and AM21-3.

Alwin Summer 2021 Drilling Program Bulk Tonnage Grade Highlights:

Hole AM21-05 - 0.61% CuEq over 164.6 m;

Hole AM21-02 – 0.14% CuEq over 176.7 m;

Hole AM21-01 – 0.21% CuEq over 229.7 m, including: 0.28% CuEq over 158.5 m 0.48% CuEq over 79.3 m





GSP is currently in the final stages of planning a fully funded follow up drilling program expected to be mobilized in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Fall 2021 drilling program is expected to further test the bulk tonnage grade potential North of Alwin deposit with 3 diamond drill holes collared from the North of the historic deposit.

GSP President & CEO Simon Dyakowski, commented:

“The Final results of GSP’s Summer drilling program further support a shallow bulk tonnage deposit model at Alwin. The Summer program also yielded a new exploration target with the discovery of a new zone of mineralization under the western part of the main Alwin zone at the bottom of hole AM21-02 and AM21-04. GSP is now in the final stages of preparing for a follow up drilling program to further expand the Alwin bulk tonnage grade model, with additional drill holes North of the Main Alwin zone. The results of the upcoming drill program, in conjunction with GSP’s prior exploration results will form the basis for an expanded bulk tonnage grade exploration model for what was previously considered a historic underground deposit.”

Summer 2021 Drill Program Hole Summaries:

Hole AM 21-05 was collared to intersect the 3 zone under a historic intersection grading 4.7% Cu over a horizontal 3.5 m. The hole intersected, over 10.6 m, several narrow zones grading 0.38% CuEq. The hole at 136 m intersected the 4S zone and continued in the steeply north dipping portion of the zone for an additional 35.5 m, returning an average grade of 2.71% CuEq over this interval. Within this interval, the hole intersected four previously mined out sections totalling 8.8 m. This intersection returned an assumed grade of 3.51% CuEq. The hole (including the mined-out intervals) averaged a non true width adjusted 0.61% CuEq over 164.6 metres length.

Link to section view of hole AM21-05

Hole AM21-02 was collared 200 m west southwest of hole AM21-01 and drilled to intersect an eastern 6 zone intersection. This intersection returned 3.48% CuEq from a drilled length of 2.6 m. Similar to Hole AM-21-1A, a copper mineralized quartz vein and stockwork zone was again intersected south of the Alwin Mine. Part of this zone returned 0.235% CuEq over a 43.15 m drilled length. This hole, from 37.75 to 221.5 metres graded 0.138% CuEq.

Near the planned final depth of the hole the rock was increasing in alteration and the hole was extended to a total depth of 367 m (1204 ft). From 338.8 to 351.5 m an intensely mesothermal to epithermal clay style altered shear hosting dilational quartz vein fragments hosting coarse grained pyrite and chalcopyrite was intersected. The sheared intrusive also hosted deformed chalcopyrite bearing quartz stockwork. This intersection (12.1 m) returned 0.13% CuEq including elevated molybdenum and rhenium values.

Link to section view of hole AM21-02

Hole AM-21-04 was collared to intersect the west part of the 6 zone about 200 m west of the hole AM-21-02 intersection. The hole intersected the zone grading 1.16% CuEq over a drilled length of 3 metres and was an estimated 10 m west of the targeted historic intersection grading 5.8% copper over 3.1 horizontal metres. Similar to hole AM-21-02, this hole was also extended and again intersected from 241.9 to 254 m similar sheared, clay altered chalcopyrite stockwork mineralized intrusive. This intersection (12.1 m) returned 0.11% CuEq including elevated molybdenum and rhenium values.

Link to section view of hole AM21-04

Hole AM21-01A (previously reported) was targeted to intersect an unmined portion of the historic 4 South zone. The hole was collared from the south of the Alwin deposit near its known eastern extent and successfully intersected portions of several known and previously unrecognized copper mineral zones.

Highlight intersections include the targeted 4South zone grading 4.42% copper, 3.5 gpt gold, 92.8 gpt silver, and 0.14 ppm rhenium (6.15% CuEq) over a drilled length of 4.4m. Up hole from the 4South zone, drill hole AM21-01 intersected a post-Alwin Highland Valley style quartz vein stockwork copper zone grading 0.133% copper and 0.204% copper equivalent over a 32.3m drilled length from 102.7m to 134.0m. Similar mineralization was intersected in hole 20-10D some 300 m to the southwest (please see news release date March 2, 2021).

Extensions of the 4North zone were intersected at depth that graded 0.13% copper equivalent over 12.9 meters. The hole returned a 158.5m drilled length grading 0.284% CuEq from both Alwin and Highland Valley style mineralization.

Link to section view of hole AM21-01A

Hole AM21-03 (previously reported) was collared 200m west southwest of hole AM21-01and drilled northeastward to a deep unmined target of the historic #3 zone. The intersection is approximately 100 metres southwest from the hole 1 target but 50 metres deeper. The hole steepened more than expected and the primary target was undercut.

Link to section view of hole AM21-03

GSP's Summer 2021 drilling program focused on a 300-metre-by-100-metre-by-250-metre-plus deep portion of the Alwin replacement-style copper deposit. The style of mineralization is observed as subvertical individual, or multiple and closely spaced, subparallel in situ muscovite-quartz-sericite wall rock replacement zones. On a mine scale, the zones form a rough conjugate partially interlocking system with subvertical west-northwest and west-southwest zones. Individual zones average 100 to 150 metres long by up to 250 metres vertical and zones can reach 10 metres thick grading over 4 per cent copper.

Table 1:

2021 ALWIN MINE ZONE SUMMARY DRILLING RESULTS Hole FROM (M) TO (M) DRILLED LENGTH (M) E.T.W (M) density adjusted drilled grade (%Cu) density adjusted drilled grade (Au g/t) density adjusted drilled grade (Ag g/t) density adjusted drilled grade (%Cu EQ) TARGETS COMMENTS

ZONES: S-South, 1 to 6-1 to 6 zones, 4N-4 north, 4S-4 south, M-deep mesothermal AM21-01 31.5 261.2 229.7 157.7 0.15 0.21 S-6-3-4S-4N NEAR SURFACE BULK GRADE AM21-01 INCL 102.7 261.2 158.5 111.0 0.21 0.28 S-6-3-4S-4N AM21-01 INCL 102.7 134.0 32.3 20.9 0.13 0.20 S AM21-01 INCL 181.9 261.2 79.4 55.6 0.36 0.20 5.70 0.48 4S-4N AM21-01 INCL 181.9 202.9 21.1 14.7 1.19 0.74 20.80 1.60 4S AM21-01 INCL 187.1 193.5 6.4 4.4 3.50 2.43 39.60 4.66 4S AM21-01 INCL 187.1 191.5 4.4 3.1 4.42 3.52 92.80 6.15 4S AM21-01 INCL 249.3 261.2 11.9 7.0 0.20 0.27 4N AM21-02 37.5 221.5 176.7 113.5 0.11 0.14 S-1-6-3-4S-4N-M NEAR SURFACE BULK GRADE AM21-02 INCL 37.5 80.7 43.3 28.1 0.18 0.24 S AM21-02 INCL 52.5 55.6 1.8 1.1 3.19 4.11 S AM21-02 INCL 134.7 146.5 11.9 7.7 0.11 1 AM21-02 INCL 134.7 135.6 1.0 0.6 0.27 0.10 0.54 1 AM21-02 INCL 196.6 221.5 24.9 16.2 0.30 0.42 6 AM21-02 INCL 216.5 221.5 5.0 3.3 1.48 1.89 6 AM21-02 INCL 216.5 219.1 2.6 1.7 2.65 3.48 6 AM21-02 339.5 351.5 12.0 4.0 0.10 0.13 M deep shear associated mesothermal style clay altered and stockwork copper mineralization



AM21-02 INCL 339.5 340.9 1.5 0.4 0.45 0.04 3.50 0.50 M AM21-03 S-1-6-3 AM21-03 8.5 72.9 64.4 39.3 0.07 0.09 S AT SURFACE BULK GRADE AM21-03 INCL 40.4 44.2 3.8 2.3 0.53 0.65 S AM21-03 208.5 212.1 3.6 2.1 0.44 0.48 0.81 6? AM21-03 265.4 271.4 6.0 3.8 0.16 0.23 3 Below target. Nearest inferred intersection is 79-12 at 0.14% Cu/1.8 m. AM21-04 37.2 174.0 130.3 72.0 0.06 0.10 1-6 NEAR SURFACE BULK GRADE AM21-04 INCL 81.5 86.3 3.3 1.8 0.18 0.22 1 AM21-04 INCL 97.5 100.6 3.0 1.7 0.21 0.27 1? AM21-04 INCL 151.0 157.1 6.1 3.3 0.64 1.16 6 HOLE ~ 10 M WEST OF TARGET AM21-04 241.9 253.9 12.1 6.6 0.10 0.11 M SAME ZONE AS "M" IN HOLE AM21-02 AM21-04 INCL 253.3 253.9 0.7 0.4 0.24 0.29 M SAME ZONE AS "M" IN HOLE AM21-02 AM21-05 * 7.9 172.5 164.6 0.50 0.61 3-4S AT SURFACE DRILLED BULK GRADE *includes an unadjusted for true width 35.5 m grading an estimated 2.71% copper eq. (see 4S below) which includes, based on adjacent analyzed intervals in mined out sections 8.8 m with an estimated grade of 3.51% copper equivalent, plus 27.3 metres of unsampled "unmineralized" core with an estimated grade of 0.004% copper eq.. AM21-05 INCL 109.0 119.6 10.6 4.8 0.32 0.38 3 AM21-05 INCL 119.0 119.6 0.6 0.3 1.95 2.56 3 AM21-05* 136.6 172.1 35.5 3.5 2.21 2.71 4S drill hole subparrallels mineralization and includes estimated grades based on adjacent analyzed intervals in mined out sections which total 8.8 m grading 3.51% copper equivalent. AM21-05 INCL 156.1 158.6 2.5 3 4.63 0.05 19.20 5.74 4S interval undercuts open stope. Percent Copper equivalent grades are calculated from analyzed or assayed Copper results at $4.20/lb ($10.856/kg) X the Estimated True Width + sampled density divided by an average density of 2.655+ Gold result at $1750 oz ($51082.21/kg)+ Silver result at $23.5/oz ($685.96/ kg)+ Molybdenum result at $19.5/lb ($19.5/kg)+ Rhenium result at ($1300/kg). 1% is 10,000 ppm or 1,000,000 ppb. 1 oz/t = 34.2585 ppm (g/t).





Table 2: 2021 Drill Collar Information

NAME UTM-E UTM-N Elevation BRG DIP LENGTH AM-21-01A 635483 5593476 1649 9.5 -46.2 294.4 AM-21-02 635333 5593491 1644 351 -45.6 367 AM-21-03 635319 5593395 1643 29.0 -46.4 306.0 AM-21-04 635333 5593491 1634 353.5 -54.6 294.4 AM-21-05 635381 5593536 1645 25.5 -62.6 172.5



In addition to the main “replacement style” Alwin Mine target, the Alwin property hosts several incompletely explored porphyry copper-molybdenum targets to the north and west of the mine. The Alwin deposit’s known east end is less than 2.5 km west of and 270 metres higher than the Valley pits west edge of Teck Corporation’s Highland Valley Mine, the largest open-pit porphyry copper- molybdenum mine in Canada. The Highland Valley Mine had a reported 0.278% copper head grade according to a 2019 presentation (https://www.teck.com/media/Teck-Highland-Valley-Copper-Site-Visit-2019-HVC-Presentation.pdf) and Teck Resource’s 2020 Annual Information Form (“AIF”) filed on SEDAR reports mineral reserves at the Highland Valley mine using a 0.09% CuEq cutoff grade.

About the Alwin Mine Project: The 575.72 hectares Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia. The historic underground mine, which was developed over 500 meters long by 300 meters deep by 200 meters wide volume produced from 1916 to 1981 from five major subvertical zones 233,100 tonnes that milled 3,786 tonnes of copper, 2,729 kilograms of silver and 46.2 kilograms of gold. The average diluted head grade was 1.5 % copper. Gold and silver content associated with bornite increase with depth within the individual mineralized zones.

Qualified Person: Exploration activities at the Alwin mine project including QA-QC procedures and protocols were designed by and supervised on site by the Company's exploration consultant Leopold J. Lindinger, P.Geo. of Renaissance Geoscience Services Inc. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Leopold J. Lindinger, P.Geo. is the qualified person for the project and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company is attempting to adhere to CIM best practices guidelines in conducting, documenting and reporting the exploration activities on its projects. Mr. Lindinger verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Alwin property.

Quality Assurance -- Quality Control (QA-QC) procedures: The QAQC program was designed and overseen by Leopold J. Lindinger, P.Geo.. and is designed to adhere to exploration CIM best practice guidelines.

The core was delivered to on site secure core processing facilities by the drillers. The core was then washed, reassembled as best a possible, imaged, logged, and sampled. All personnel involved in the core logging and sampling procedures were independent of GSP or directly supervised by independent personnel. They included employees of Renaissance Geoscience services Inc., Waldo Geological services and subcontractors supplied by GSP. Sampling was completed by sawing or splitting the core in half. One half was replaced in its former position and orientation in the core box and the other in a prelabelled poly bag. In addition to core, random blanks and field standard material were inserted into the sample stream. The blanks chosen were cement sand and massive homogenous Tertiary basalt. The chosen standards were supplied by CDN Resource Minerals Ltd. of Langley BC. Every run of 50 samples had at least one blank and standard placed into the sample stream. Several samples were ¼ split with the samples associated with numerically significantly different sample tags. Most samples and every well mineralized interval had at least one density measurement taken. The material density measured was chosen by the core logger as representative of the material in the sample.

Chain of Custody procedures.

The prepared bagged drill core samples were taken from the secure mine site by independent project personnel to a truck loading point and delivered to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BV) analytical facility in Vancouver, B.C., for preparation and analysis by independent bonded trucking company Overland West.

Laboratory qualifications and independence

The BV facility is accredited to the Bureau Veritas system certification to internationally recognized standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 45001 and is independent of the Company and the qualified person. All analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 0.25 kilogram is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 30-gram fire assay fusion with atomic absorption finish with a lower limit of 0.01 part per million and upper limit of 100 parts per million. Analysis for silver is by 30-gram fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of five ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. A 0.5 gm subsample for all samples was submitted for digestion using BV’s 46 element multi-acid –ICP- ES/MS package. All samples are also analyzed using a 48-multielement geochemical package by a four-acid digestion. Copper reporting over 5000 ppm and silver reporting over 1 ppm are analyzed using their MA-401 package producing % copper, and ppm silver results. The Company detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. Other than poor core recovery of some high grade intersections, the Company is not aware of any drilling, sampling, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division. GSP also owns 100% of the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

