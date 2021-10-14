Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate at the Virginia Energy Workforce Consortium’s Energy Workforce Development Pathways Summit

RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, will participate at the Virginia Energy Workforce Consortium’s Energy Workforce Development Pathways Summit on Thursday, October 21, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET.



Mr. Grae will join a panel discussion on The Evolving Workforce of Virginia’s Energy Economy from 9:30 am – 10:20 am ET.

The Energy Workforce Development Pathways Summit will focus on Virginia’s energy workforce, which will need to grow and evolve in order to reach the ambitious objectives established in the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which was passed in the 2020 Virginia Legislature. In addition, Virginia’s thriving defense industry companies, advanced manufacturing, and services capabilities are driving energy employment toward a very bright future. The summit will bring together educators, energy industry representatives, community organizations, and policymakers at all levels of government to discuss the changing nature of work in Virginia’s rapidly evolving energy industry as well as current and future energy sector workforce needs, culminating in the publication of the Virginia Energy Workforce Roadmap to 2045.

For more information on this event, please visit: http://virginia.getintoenergy.com/event/

About the Virginia Energy Workforce Consortium

The Virginia Energy Workforce Consortium (VEWC) was formed in 2007 to engage energy companies and utilities in strategic, unified, and results-oriented efforts to ensure a skilled, qualified, and diverse workforce to meet future industry needs throughout the Commonwealth. VEWC members include representatives from electric, natural gas, renewable energy, and utility companies; contractors; organized labor unions; industry associations; secondary and postsecondary educational institutions; the public workforce system; and local, regional, and state government agencies. To learn more about the VEWC, please visit: https://virginia.getintoenergy.com/.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company positioned to enable carbon-free energy applications that will be essential in preventing climate change. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for Small Modular Reactors, as well as existing light-water reactors, which significantly enhances reactor safety, economics, and fuel proliferation resistance. To date, Lightbridge has been awarded twice by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program to support development of Lightbridge Fuel™. Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology is backed by an extensive worldwide patent portfolio. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

