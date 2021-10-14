Incognia Announces Launch of Authentication Reference as a Cybersecurity Awareness Resource

The Incognia Authentication Reference created as an educational resource to demystify digital authentication for non-security experts



PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile authentication pioneer Incognia , today announced the launch of their Authentication Reference , an educational resource that provides comprehensive, vendor-neutral information about authentication that is readily accessible in one place. The Authentication Reference is specifically designed to help non-expert security users better understand digital authentication terms, technologies, and practices.

Fraud losses are continuing to increase, with $56 billion lost to fraudulent activities in 2020, according to Javelin Research and it’s now more important than ever for users to protect their online accounts. Most mobile users are not security experts and today’s authentication methods can be complex, however users should not need to be a security expert in order to stay secure online. Through Incognia’s commitment to removing friction of authentication to the mobile user experience, the Authentication Reference was created to clearly explain the mysteries of today’s digital authentication methods in an effort to eliminate mobile friction for the layman's user.

“New models of authentication need to require less expert knowledge by the user,” said André Ferraz, founder and CEO of Incognia. “At Incognia we believe authentication for legitimate users should be frictionless. With the Incognia Authentication Reference, we hope non-security experts find this educational resource useful, to stay secure, educated, and friction free.”

The latest articles include information on the difference between 2FA and MFA, SIM Swap attacks, GPS Spoofing, Social Engineering, one-time passwords and more. New articles and topics will be added on a weekly basis.

About Incognia

Incognia is a privacy-first location identity company that provides frictionless mobile authentication to banks, fintech and mCommerce companies, for increased mobile revenue and lower fraud losses. Incognia’s award-winning technology uses location signals and motion sensors to silently recognize trusted users based on their unique behavior patterns and is a key enabler for zero-factor authentication. Deployed in over 100 million devices, Incognia delivers a highly precise risk signal with extremely low false positive rates.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

