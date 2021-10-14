Sailthru Customer Thrive Market Wins MediaPost EIS Award, Joint Sailthru and Liveclicker Customer NASCAR a Finalist

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru , the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, and Liveclicker , global provider of next-level personalization solutions for B2C marketers, both CM Group brands, announced that Thrive Market, a Sailthru customer, won a MediaPost EIS Award for email marketing excellence, and NASCAR, a joint Sailthru and Liveclicker customer, was named a finalist. MediaPost’s EIS Awards honor “email marketers who are at the forefront of optimizing this powerful medium.”



Thrive Market - Winner, Transactional/Ecommerce - The online shopping experience on many websites can feel like being dropped in the middle of a warehouse — especially for something like grocery, where there are thousands of products to choose from. For Thrive Market, first-time visitors are immediately invited to take an interactive shopping quiz to help them find products perfectly suited for their individual needs, paving the way for a truly one-to-one personalized Member experience for the entire lifetime of that shopper — across content, email, mobile, and the site.

After that first visit, Thrive Market uses personalization from Sailthru to continuously increase the relevance of Member experiences, from personalized sales and content to personalized shopping experiences based on past purchases and preferences. Thrive Market saw huge growth through the pandemic and they continue to personalize experiences for loyal and new Members every single day.

NASCAR - Finalist, Best Interactive - Working with partners, Sailthru and Liveclicker, NASCAR improved on their birthday messaging until it found a winning combination. By combining the power of Liveclicker’s dynamic capabilities with Sailthru’s personalized triggers, NASCAR turned each simple email into a full-blown birthday surprise. Liveclicker’s platform and Sailthru’s A/B testing capabilities were central to execution as NASCAR tested a static image against a ‘click-to-reveal’ mystery birthday discount. The new click-to-reveal email transformed the passive promotion into a tactile, engaging experience. In the past year, NASCAR has sold more than 10,000 items through the campaign.

“We’re thrilled that two of our amazing customers were honored for their creative and engaging approach to email. Thrive Market and NASCAR both take dramatically different approaches, incorporating personalization and dynamic features to resonate with each of their unique audiences. We look forward to working with them on many more strategic campaigns in the future,” said Cat Orlandi, VP of Enterprise Customer Success at CM Group, the parent company of Sailthru and Liveclicker.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Morning Brew, Condé Nast, Insider and Hearst, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including TechStyle Fashion Group, NASCAR, Everlane and MZ Wallace trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.

About Liveclicker

Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of next-level personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as AT&T, MasterCard, and Chico’s rely on the company’s market-leading solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email sales@liveclicker.com .

