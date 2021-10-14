TeleSign Enhances Omnichannel Messaging API with Integration of Viber Business Messages

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleSign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, is strengthening its industry-leading omnichannel messaging API with the new integration of Viber Business Messages solution. This new functionality enables brands to deliver rich, personalized experiences, provide conversational chat, and guarantee the delivery of important alerts, reminders, and notifications – all via a single, easy-to-implement API. With the addition of Viber, TeleSign provides organizations with another channel to expand regional and global reach, drive meaningful conversations, and engage with customers on the channel they prefer.

Connecting users across 190 countries and more than 30 languages, and having more than 1 billion Android downloads , Viber is home to an active, growing audience. According to Viber, the average user spends 35+ minutes and sends 30+ messages per day, and nearly 1 billion interactions occur across the Viber platform every day. With significant adoption across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Viber is the go-to messaging platform for millions of consumers.

“In today’s omnichannel world, establishing secure, reliable mobile customer communication is critical,” said Joe Burton, CEO of TeleSign. “Whether it’s Viber’s simplicity, security, global scale, or cost savings – we know Viber is an important channel. This integration empowers our customers to build more meaningful relationships with their customers.”

The Viber Business Messages integration equips TeleSign customers to:

Deliver rich, personalized experiences: From first to lasting impressions, ensure every interaction is memorable. More authentic customer relationships are one API away with rich media messaging options – like images, files, extensive content with CTA buttons – and smart personalization capabilities.

From first to lasting impressions, ensure every interaction is memorable. More authentic customer relationships are one API away with rich media messaging options – like images, files, extensive content with CTA buttons – and smart personalization capabilities. Engage securely and safely: Give your customers peace of mind that your messages are authentic. With a verified Blue Tick, your customers will never worry about phishing or spam attacks. Encryption in transition keeps your messages private, and GDPR compliance eliminates privacy risks.

Give your customers peace of mind that your messages are authentic. With a verified Blue Tick, your customers will never worry about phishing or spam attacks. Encryption in transition keeps your messages private, and GDPR compliance eliminates privacy risks. Scale with flexible conversations: Clear lines of communication for every stage of the customer journey. From pre-sale promotions and transaction confirmations to customer support connections – every type of interaction is covered.

Clear lines of communication for every stage of the customer journey. From pre-sale promotions and transaction confirmations to customer support connections – every type of interaction is covered. Implement easily and efficiently: Multichannel messaging? No problem. Save developer resources and achieve scalable growth with a single API. Deploy with flexibility and plug into the communication channels you need – SMS, RCS, MMS, Viber & more.

To learn more or get started with Viber for Business, visit: ​​ https://www.telesign.com/products/viber

About TeleSign

TeleSign connects and protects online experiences with sophisticated customer identity and engagement solutions. Through APIs that deliver user verification, data insights, and communications, we solve today’s unique customer challenges by bridging your business to the complex world of global telecommunications. Learn more at www.telesign.com and follow us on Twitter at @TeleSign.

About Rakuten Viber

Viber is a calling and messaging app that connects people–no matter who they are, or where they’re from. With a free and secure connection, users from more than 190 countries communicate with their loved ones through high-quality audio and video calls, messaging, and much more. All Viber calls and chats are protected by built-in end-to-end encryption, and business conversations are protected by encryption in transition, so you can be sure that your conversations are always secure.

