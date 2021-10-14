Wastewater Energy Exchange Industry Showing Signs of Growth in State of New York

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) is encouraged by the signs of growth for the Wastewater Energy Exchange industry in the State of New York, a leader in aggressive climate action policy designed to accelerate the adoption of carbon reducing technologies combatting global climate change.



The New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (“NYSERDA”) promotes energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy source with a mission to advance clean energy innovation and investments to combat climate change, improving the health, resiliency, and prosperity of New Yorkers and delivering benefits equitably to all.

Through PON 4614 Community Heat Pump Systems, NYSERDA has identified and funded 22 projects entering Phase 1 of the program, of which at minimum 13 include feasibility studies for Wastewater Energy Exchange amongst other carbon reducing and electrical efficiency measures. This shows the growing awareness for the power of wastewater and can be viewed as a result of the advocating by SHARC Energy and its CEO and Chairman, Lynn Mueller.

Mr. Mueller and the SHARC Energy team has built relationships with and through NYSERDA, presenting on wastewater heat exchange opportunities to potential PON 4614 Community Heat Pump Systems project submittees and other NYSERDA funding opportunities helping New York State communities think of new ideas to help achieve their climate action goals.

“The funding of 13 feasibility studies that include Wastewater Energy Exchange shows the growing acceptance of the power of wastewater,” says Mueller. “This is the latest amongst alist of signs that the industry is growing and is a strong indicator of what is to come from a world-class state like New York and the attention it garners. I am proud of our team working hard to spread the word about SHARC Energy and Wastewater Energy Exchange!”

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy’s systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

