Boon Industries Statement From the Chairman

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), announces the following statement from Chairman Justin Gonzalez.

Chairman Justin Gonzalez stated, “We have commenced deliveries of our various DiOx+™ products and continue to finalize our regulatory EPA registration. On August 31, 2021, the company entered into an agreement with A&M Labs for processing and packaging of our product lines. The agreement is for a term of two years. This agreement allows Boon to improve its margins while maintaining focus on sales and distribution channels. As a part of this agreement, on October 1, 2021, Boon entered into a new property lease agreement for warehousing and distribution in order to be within close proximity to A&M Labs. This allows for better oversite and management of product production, processing formulas, and distribution.” A&M Labs is an experienced manufacturer for formulations, encapsulation, tableting, bottling, and packaging needs with over 20 years of combined experience in the nutritional and dietary industry. www.aandmlabs.com

Mr. Gonzalez further stated, “On September 22, 2021, we appointed Mr. Johann Loewen as Chief Revenue Officer, Director and member of the Board of Directors of Boon Industries as an effort to expand more oversite and support for sales. Johann Loewen is 46 years old. He served as President of Methes Energies Canada Inc. and was co-founder of Methes Canada since its incorporation on December 23, 2004. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Loewen worked as an independent agent, selling life and disability insurance and investment products for World Financial Group.”

On September 22, 2021, the company retired and returned to treasury 330,000 shares of Preferred A at $10.00 per share in value of $3,300,000 pursuant to the mutual termination of the License Agreement dated April 1, 2020 with Aqueous Precision LLC.

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC:BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering environmentally safe products to benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+™, a Chlorine Dioxide Disinfectant Sterilizer. Chlorine Dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of Chlorine Dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety. DiOx+ is produced at Boon’s manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Grass Valley, California.

