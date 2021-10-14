Hardbacon Partners With ClickInsurance to Introduce Auto and Home Insurance

English French

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 30,000 Canadians, announced today a partnership with insurance comparison company ClickInsurance to introduce a better way to shop home and auto insurance in Quebec.



As part of the partnership, Hardbacon.ca can now be used by Canadians to shop and compare auto and home insurance across the province to secure the best deals and packages for their unique needs. Currently, Hardbacon is used to compare everything from credit cards and bank accounts, to insurance and online brokers.

The partnership with ClickInsurance solidifies Hardbacon’s commitment to help Canadians shop for the best financial products and to take responsibility for their personal finances. The addition of auto and home insurance also allows Hardbacon to now cover every individual financial product vertical that is important to Canadians.

“We are very excited to collaborate with a strong partner in Quebec like ClickInsurance,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “Home and auto insurance is essential to many households and now we are able to cater to those individuals with the ideal solution for their needs.”

ClickInsurance was born out of a similar desire to help people save time and money on insurance at ClickInsurance.ca.

“We are happy to partner with Hardbacon to carry on our mission,” said Martin Dufour, vice-president, business development, at ClickInsurance. “Hardbacon knows how to connect with its audience in innovative ways and ClickInsurance is excited to be a partner.”

The comparison tool works in four easy steps and can be found side by side tips to save you money on your next Canadian insurance policy. Canadians can now shop and compare auto and home insurance at hardbacon.ca.

About Hardbacon

Bacon Financial Technologies, better known by its brand name Hardbacon, is dedicated to helping Canadians make better financial decisions, get wealthier and achieve their financial goals. The company, which has secured 2.4 million in funding, markets a mobile app that links to its users’ accounts and helps them plan, budget and invest. Hardbacon also enables its users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers and robo-advisors. The company also markets its technology to financial institutions to help them accelerate their digital transformation.

