Asian Cigarette Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring China Tobacco International, ITC, Imperial Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Int'l, Philip Morris, & British American Tobacco

Asian cigarette market is forecasted to reach US$617.40 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.61%

Growth in the Asian cigarette market by value was due to increase in youth population, increase in female smokers and the increase in the stress level experienced by the people encouraging more people to smoke, inflation and the increase in gross domestic income driving the prices of the cigarettes thereby increasing the cigarette market value.

However, the market growth would be challenged by increasing penetration of illicit cigarette, next generation products and decreasing number of habitual smokers.

Asian cigarette market by volume is forecasted to reach 2.99 trillion in 2025, experiencing a decline during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. Decline in the Asian cigarette market by volume was due to increasing awareness of the health issues which are driving people to reduce the consumption, rise in number of alternate products like NGP, increase in the awareness through education system, and increase in the prices of the cigarette.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like increasing preference of flavored cigarettes and increase in advertising campaigns. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by China followed by Indonesia, Japan, India, Korea, Philippines, Malaysia and Rest of Asia.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asian cigarette market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (China, Indonesia, Japan, India, Korea, Philippines, Malaysia and Rest of Asia) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited, ITC, Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International, Imperial Tobacco) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Cigarette

1.1.1 Cigarette - Introduction

1.1.2 Cigarette - Major Components

1.1.3 Cigarette - Construction

1.1.4 Health Hazards of Cigarette Smoking

1.2 Types of Cigarettes

2. Market Analysis

2.1 Asia Cigarette Market by Value

2.2 Asia Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Asia Cigarette Market Value by Country

2.4 Asia Cigarette Market by Volume

2.5 Asia Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

2.6 Asia Cigarette Market Volume by Region

3. Asia Regional Market

3.1 China

3.1.1 China Cigarette Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 China Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.3 China Cigarette Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.4 China Cigarette Market Volume by Type

3.1.5 China Economy Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.6 China Mid-Priced Cigarette Market by Volume

3.1.7 China Premium Cigarette Market by Volume

3.2 Japan

3.3 Indonesia

3.4 Malaysia

3.5 India

3.6 Korea

3.7 Philippines

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Urban Population

4.1.2 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.3 Escalating Stress Issues

4.1.4 Rising Female Population

4.1.5 Swelling Youth Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Flavoured Cigarettes

4.2.2 Advancements in Convenience Stores

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Alternatives for Traditionally Smoking

4.3.2 Illicit Cigarette Penetration

4.3.3 Decline of Habitual Smokers

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Asia Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

China Tobacco International (HK) Company Limited

ITC Limited

Imperial Tobacco

Japan Tobacco International

Philip Morris International

British American Tobacco

