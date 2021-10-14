Vita Inclinata Enhances Federal Customer Support With the Addition of Carl Riedlin as Vice President of Federal Programs

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the addition of Carl Riedlin as vice president of Federal Programs. Retired Chief of Aviation, Riedlin, joins the company after 31 years of U.S. Coast Guard service and will be responsible for introducing technology training and integration into Vita’s operational environments.



Selected straight out of officer candidate school for aviation, Riedlin began his MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter experience as a search and rescue pilot, flying out of San Francisco (1992-1996) and then Kodiak and Sitka, Alaska (1996-2001) where he performed extremely demanding search and rescue missions. He was later selected to be the aviation engineering officer, serving out of the U.S. Coast Guard Group, Astoria, Oregon (2001-2004). Following graduate school at Purdue University, he was selected to be the product line manager for the depot overhaul, engineering, and logistical support of the MH-60 fleet. Most notably, Riedlin served as a commanding officer stationed in New Orleans, LA. (2010 -2012), where he flew clean-up missions over the Deepwater Horizon oil spill as well as other search and rescue missions in the area and as the commanding officer of Air Station Barbers Point Hawaii (2015 - 2018), with his crew being responsible for an area of operation spanning 14.2 million sq miles over the South Pacific. His career culminated in his final tour of duty as the chief of aviation forces for the Coast Guard.

“Carl Riedlin brings unprecedented leadership and hands-on search and rescue experience that will amplify our mission to bring our life-saving technology to the military forces,” said Vita Inclinata, CEO, Caleb Carr. “We welcome the addition of this hero to our team and look forward to his knowledgeable contributions.”

Managing engineering, logistics as well as overhaul practices, and maintenance procedures for the MH-60 makes Riedlin ideally suited to work with Vita’s Rescue System Litter Attachment offering. In addition, as chief of aviation with a billion-dollar a year budget developing strategies for the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation, he has the proven leadership qualities to advance the benefits of Vita's life-saving products into many areas of the military.

“The defense industry has opportunities for retired military pilots, but many are weapon-related,” Riedlin said. “I have dedicated myself to saving lives and Vita shares this passion. Their life-saving technology transforms the way rescues are performed, I look forward to applying my energy and skills to bringing this technology to all the services.”

Witness the Rescue System Litter Attachment’s real-world capabilities in the Black Hawk helicopter rescue ops training race, legacy hoist vs. the Vita Rescue System video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLi1y0b447M .

About Vita Inclinata

A friend’s death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of “Bring them home, every time,” Vita’s technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/249f7952-80cd-42ca-ac4d-2f731ac11c49.



