Milestone Scientific Announces International Expansion for their CompuFlo® Epidural Instrument

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that it has added three new international distributors for the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument, including Andau Medical in Canada, Sanolabor DD in Slovenia and New Al Farwaniya Surgicals and Medical Equipment LLC in the United Arab Emirates.

“The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument is an important and revolutionary advancement that will significantly improve women’s health during one of the most pivotal moments in life, the birth of a child,” said Sandi Wright, founder and CEO of Andau Medical. “Our collaboration with Milestone Scientific to bring this technology to Canada is a critical step towards providing all women with access to pain relief during labor that is both safe, and with a decreased risk of side effects. The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument not only improves patient outcomes, but also decreases overall cost to the health system, which is an important consideration for the Canadian publicly funded health system.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are pleased to have expanded our international network with these distributors in key global markets. Each brings extensive relationships and a proven track record of introducing medical devices to their respective markets. The global network we are developing demonstrates the strong interest and growing demand for the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument. Andau Medical, Sanolabor and New Al Farwaniya are important additions, and assist in further adoption of our epidural instrument.”

“Additionally, we have witnessed increased usage at the University Hospital of Würzburg, a leading national hospital and medical teaching institute in Germany, which provides a strong case study for further expansion activities in Europe. We believe this also illustrates the positive response among physicians as they increase utilization of the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument within their practice. We look forward to advancing our commercialization efforts around the world, as we aim to establish the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument as the new standard of care,” concluded Mr. Haverhals.

Abraham Scheer, M.D., DABPN, with over 40 years of clinical experience as a neuro-hospitalist, states that he has seen too many cases of inadvertent epidural needle placement resulting in complications. Dr. Scheer commended Tracie White's article in the August 2, 2021 issue of Scope, published by Stanford Medicine, titled: "Post epidural headaches can be more serious than previously known." Dr. Scheer went on to note, “I have known for many years the dural puncture rate is much higher than described in the literature.” Dr. Scheer praised Milestone Scientific for their FDA approved innovative technology, specifically developed for epidural anesthesia. He continued, “This FDA approved computer assisted technology can drastically reduce or eliminate the vast majority of the complications such that success rates, patient satisfaction, and patient safety are improved, while iatrogenic injury and potential liability are decreased.”

The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument offers objective detection of pressure changes to verify true loss of resistance and confirm epidural space within minutes. The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contribute to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists.

About Andau Medical

Andau Medical is a Medical Device and Dental Device company focused on providing the market with quality technologies that improve patient outcomes and enhance the clinical experience in delivering exceptional patient care. Andau has expertise in sales, marketing, regulatory and distribution. thereby enabling quick market uptake of both existing and new technologies.

About Sanolabor DD

Sanolabor is a wholesale, marketing and distribution company, specialized in health care and laboratory products. Sanolabor is the largest Slovenian company for wholesale and marketing of medical devices, medical and hospital equipment and consumables, equipment for laboratories, medicines, personal protection products and dental products.

About New Al Farwaniya Surgicals & Medical Equipment LLC

New Al Farwaniya was founded in 1981. The company was established with the strategy to service the medical sector in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and has since become one of the oldest and largest distributors/suppliers in the health care sector in United Arab Emirates.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.