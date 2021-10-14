EXL Health Launches Omni-Channel Patient Engagement Platform to Transform Care Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] today announced the launch of a new omni-channel Patient Engagement Platform, which uses real-world patient data and powerful analytics to drive highly personalized care management programs for health plans and self-insured employers. Leveraging AI to analyze patient behaviors and inform a series of patient engagement escalations designed to encourage adherence with value-based guidelines, the new platform is designed to optimize the care management process.

“As healthcare payers and providers continue to shift to value-based models, which incentivize the use of the most effective therapies, it is essential that care management protocols are designed to help patients to follow the path to optimal outcomes,” said Sam Meckey, Executive Vice President, Head of Healthcare at EXL. “This new Patient Engagement Platform is such a significant breakthrough because it combines the most powerful technology and analytics available to identify and stratify patients in need of intervention and then delivers a highly customized, multi-channel outreach using a combination of automated chatbots, text messages, conversational AI and one-on-one contact with nurse care managers to ensure adherence.”

EXL Health’s Patient Engagement Platform combines the following functions in a single solution set, giving health plans and self-insured employers the flexibility to tailor their care management strategies:

Real-World Patient Data Analytics: Through advanced analytics of electronic medical records, lab and biometric data, prescription claims, medical claims, sociodemographic data and other sources, the Patient Engagement Platform is able to identify instances of low value care, track patterns of patient adherence and non-adherence and assign detailed patient-level risk stratifications.





Care Management Plan Optimization: By pairing these analytics with value-based best practices, the Patient Engagement Platform is able to deliver a care management program that will optimize resource use and guide patients to the best possible care.





Active Omni-Channel Engagement: Through a combination of automated, digital interventions leveraging conversational AI and touchless outbound calling, and face-to-face engagement with nurse care managers, the Patient Engagement Platform tailors the right message to the right patient via the right communication channel to drive continued, active engagement in the care management process. This unique combination of advanced analytics, AI-powered automation and human intervention creates multi-channel patient touchpoints to improve engagement.



“The Patient Engagement Platform showcases EXL’s commitment to making sense of data to drive our clients’ businesses forward,” said Anita Mahon, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, EXL. “By combining breakthrough technology with deep domain expertise, we are helping healthcare payers optimize the support they deliver to their members.”

