Blockgraph Announces DoubleBlock to Unite First-Party Data Analysis With Holistic Data and Privacy Protections

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, today announced the launch of DoubleBlock, a secure data refinery that helps marketers connect and analyze multiple, granular first-party data sets, ensuring that no party is exposed to another’s proprietary or identifiable data. The end result, a “clean room on demand”, will allow marketers to extract valuable audience and media insights in order to better plan media and measure the effectiveness of convergent TV campaigns.

Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) successfully enables buyers and sellers to work together safely and securely, and the addition of DoubleBlock further expands the company’s security and privacy preserving capabilities. This service enables marketers and publishers to bring together campaign and sales data quickly and confidently, with all accompanying data protections, using a “clean room on demand.” As such, DoubleBlock represents a significant step forward for the industry in its efforts to improve convergent TV measurement and targeting and track performance, while maintaining privacy and security protections.

Key benefits of the new solution include:

Frictionless first-party analytics: Blockgraph’s users can understand how TV media is tied to all forms of campaign results and use these insights to inform future marketing strategies.

Blockgraph’s users can understand how TV media is tied to all forms of campaign results and use these insights to inform future marketing strategies. Flexible campaign planning and analysis: Data and insights can be imported into any type of tool to inform campaign planning and analysis.

Data and insights can be imported into any type of tool to inform campaign planning and analysis. Accurate, data-protected insights: Using Blockgraph’s IDoS allows DoubleBlock to deliver insights quickly and precisely without data leakage.

Using Blockgraph’s IDoS allows DoubleBlock to deliver insights quickly and precisely without data leakage. Cost and time savings: Users can dramatically simplify their data analysis, saving time and money to interpret attribution data directly “on site.”

“Today’s marketers and sellers want the flexibility to take charge of their measurement while simultaneously maintaining the data protection that is now expected by consumers and regulators,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “DoubleBlock is the first service of its kind to facilitate first-party measurement and attribution, helping advertisers to derive actionable insights without requiring them to adopt new complex database technologies while still providing the necessary data protections that remove identifiable information and protect confidential data before any data is shared between partners. As advertisers move towards their own first-party resources, services like DoubleBlock will become must-haves to drive results and succeed in a highly competitive media landscape.”

“In this increasingly privacy sensitive landscape, it’s imperative that we figure out a way to work directly with our brand and measurement partners while prioritizing privacy first and foremost,” said John Brauer, VP of Insights and Analytics at Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable. “DoubleBlock unlocks new ways for us to work closely together without worrying about sharing identifiable data between the two parties.”

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s Identity Operating System (IDoS) to create and implement privacy-focused targeting and measurement solutions. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and ViacomCBS Inc. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

