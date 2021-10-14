LucidLink Appoints Mark Templeton to Board of Directors

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file storage for remote collaboration, today announced Mark Templeton as a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Templeton brings his broad range of leadership experience in technology, public cloud infrastructure, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) in the public and private sectors.

“Mark’s invaluable guidance and support have been instrumental in building our company,” stated George Dochev, co-founder and CTO. “His vast experience and leadership in scaling businesses bring a wealth of knowledge as we enter the next stage of our growth. We feel privileged and humbled to be standing on the shoulders of industry giants like Mark.”

In 1995 Templeton joined Citrix Systems as vice president of marketing before the company’s initial public offering. He was appointed president in 1998 and chief executive officer in 2001. Under his leadership, Citrix transformed from a $15 million, one-product, one-segment, single path-to-market organization to a global powerhouse with annual revenues of $2.59 billion in 2012. After Citrix Systems, Templeton served as the CEO of DigitalOcean, which has become the world’s largest and fastest-growing cloud computing platform for developer entrepreneurs and SMBs.

“Mark brings priceless experience from high-growth companies and a history of leadership success,” said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO, LucidLink. “He’s been a friend, advisor, and mentor from the beginning, and it is our privilege to welcome him to our board of directors. We are delighted to have a true digital innovator with expertise in scaling companies that will help LucidLink continue to grow, innovate, and execute on our business strategy.”

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with the LucidLink team, stepping up to joining the board at such an exciting time in the company’s history,” said Mark Templeton. I’ve been a part of innovative companies that have launched disruptive technologies and have quickly scaled to market leaders. I’m thrilled to bring my experience to help guide LucidLink as it continues to expand and grow its global market share.”

Templeton has a stellar track record of leadership awards, including the AeA Abacus Award for Outstanding High-Tech Executive, “Businessperson of the Year” (EVIE Award), and the Excalibur Award. In 2013, Glassdoor recognized him as one of the “50 Highest Rated CEOs” in the United States.

Mr. Templeton’s appointment to the LucidLink board of directors is effective immediately.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.