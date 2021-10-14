Mitesco Signs Lease for Its Seventh Clinic Nationally and Its Fifth Minneapolis Location

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, announced it has a fully executed lease for its fifth Twin Cities Good Clinic™ location in the Arbor Lakes development area of the northwestern Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove, one of the fastest-growing communities in Minnesota. This expansion in the Arbor Lakes development area is a part of The Good Clinic’s goal to open seven clinics in the Denver, Colorado and Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota metro areas by the end of 2021.



“With our new site in Maple Grove, our presence and momentum in the Minneapolis marketplace continues to grow,” said Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco. “Thousands of young professionals, families, and seniors live in rental communities, single family homes, and condominiums within a short distance from our Maple Grove clinic, making this an ideal location for our healthcare services. We expect to open our Arbor Lakes site in early 2022.”

The Arbor Lakes development is a commercial and residential district located in downtown Maple Grove. A 600-acre former sand pit purchased by the city in 1990, Arbor Lakes is centered around a series of lakes and community parks. The concept for this major development is a classic American main street design that encourages pedestrian and business activity, is accessible, and intended to serve people of all ages and abilities.

With over 250 businesses, Arbor Lakes consists of four distinct shopping areas: The Shoppes, The Fountains, The Village, and Main Street. Combined, Arbor Lakes offers one of the largest concentrations of retailers in Minnesota, including one-of-a-kind independent stores, specialty chains, national brands, plus a wide variety of restaurants (casual and fine dining), hotels, and a large selection of personal and professional services including banking, dental, beauty and spa centers.

