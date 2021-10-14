Dolby and MGM Resorts International Launch Dolby Live at Park MGM, Bringing Live Music Performances in Dolby Atmos to the Entertainment Capital of the World

SAN FRANCISCO and LAS VEGAS , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a global leader in live entertainment and hospitality, announced the launch of Dolby Live at Park MGM, the first fully integrated performance venue of its kind to offer live concerts in Dolby Atmos. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Dolby Live (formerly known as Park Theater) is the preeminent location for live music in Dolby Atmos, which offers guests a transformative music experience they won’t be able to find anywhere else in the world.



“Joining our slate of premier offerings for immersive entertainment, such as the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and the hundreds of Dolby Cinemas around the world, Dolby Live is the ultimate experience for enjoying live music in Dolby Atmos,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “As we continue to grow our presence in music, Dolby Live will offer consumers more ways to enjoy a Dolby Atmos experience while deepening and expanding our engagements with the artist community.”

Dolby and MGM Resorts have worked closely over the past months to completely transform Dolby Live into one of the world’s most technologically advanced performance installations. The space now features a fully integrated Dolby Atmos playback system, which was designed, calibrated, and tuned by Dolby engineers to match the size and unique characteristics of the 5,200-seat theater. While the system will be primarily used for live concerts, it has the capability to support a multitude of live events in Dolby Atmos such as musicals, eSport events, and much more.

“Dolby Live is a new immersive live music experience where the audience will feel like they are literally on stage with their favorite artist,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos is at the center of this new experience, which is transforming how music is created and enjoyed. There is no better way to enjoy live entertainment than in Dolby.”

Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology enabling the greatest entertainment across cinema, streaming, gaming, sports, and music. At Dolby Live, Dolby Atmos takes live performances to the next level by taking listeners inside the music to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth. Whether it’s hearing the layers of instruments move all around, catching the subtle breath a singer takes between lyrics, or being enveloped in a wave of melodies, nothing compares to hearing music live in Dolby Atmos.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International, said, “One of The Strip’s premier resort destinations, Park MGM is home to some of the biggest names in music. Collaborating with Dolby to revolutionize our live entertainment offerings takes the experience to entirely new levels. Dolby Live will be the most advanced performance venue on The Strip, reflecting our commitment to innovation and creativity in all we do.”

To learn more, visit https://www.dolby.com/dolby-live-mgm/

Dolby Atmos Music

The launch of Dolby Live follows the debut of Dolby’s recent consumer campaign celebrating Dolby Atmos Music, a completely new way to create and experience music that delivers artistic expression at its fullest capacity, forging a deeper connection between artists and their fans. The campaign features five of the biggest names in music – Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd – and spotlights why they believe Dolby Atmos is ushering a new era for music. Dolby Atmos gives artists more space and the freedom to fully realize their vision and unlock new levels of emotion in their music for their listeners.

Dolby Live

Dolby Live is a 5,200-seat theater and the world’s first entertainment venue of its kind fully integrated to support live performances in Dolby Atmos. Located inside Park MGM in Las Vegas, Dolby Live hosts a variety of events ranging from live concerts to comedy shows to sporting events and awards shows – in addition to special musical performances in Dolby Atmos. Dolby Live is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith, and Cher, among others. Upcoming performances in Dolby Atmos will be announced at a later date. For Dolby Live show and ticket information, including a list of upcoming events in Dolby Atmos, visit ParkMGM.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby.io .

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife, and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA, and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About Park MGM

Park MGM is the Las Vegas Strip’s first smoke-free resort, offering an intimate hotel experience on a grand scale. Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites in addition to NoMad Las Vegas’ 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites on the resort’s top four floors. The resort’s robust culinary program features NoMad Library; L.A. legend Roy Choi’s Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Dolby Live, the resort’s 5,200-seat entertainment destination, is home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Aerosmith, among other top artists. Park MGM also is home to On The Record, a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Rachel Lowery

Dolby Laboratories

Rachel.Lowery@Dolby.com

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

Cairon.Armstrong@Dolby.com

Scott Ghertner

MGM Resorts International

sghertner@mgmresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38fe5e2b-b135-4b5b-8910-7f049c062952