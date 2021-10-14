Simplifya Expands Footprint to 23 States with Launch of New Compliance Solutions for West Virginia Cannabis Owners and Operators

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance advanced technologies and software platform serving the cannabis ecosystem, announced that its suite of essential compliance solutions for cannabis businesses is now available in West Virginia, expanding the reach of the company’s footprint to 23 states. The suite of cloud-based compliance services available includes Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) , Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya Self Audit , and are designed to help cannabis operators remain compliant and manage risks in West Virginia’s emerging medical marijuana market.

On April 19, 2017, Governor Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 386 into law, creating the state’s Medical Cannabis Act. The new law allows for cannabis to be consumed for certified medical purposes by West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions. Under the law patients will be able to legally purchase medical cannabis in pills, oils, topical forms, concentrate administered by vaporization or nebulization, dry leaf or plant forms, tinctures, liquid and/or dermal patches. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health and Office of Medical Cannabis have stated that they are committed to a goal of less than two years for patients with a qualifying medical condition being able to procure quality-tested medical cannabis in West Virginia and commercial sales are expected to launch this winter.



“As a state like West Virginia comes online, understanding new and evolving regulations can be a huge time commitment not only for owners and operators, but also for regulators, banks, financial institutions, insurers, law firms and others in the ecosystem,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan . “Compliance is a reality of working in the cannabis sector; our suite of easy-to-use compliance tools takes the guesswork out of compliance to ensure that you are on track and can immediately remediate any issues that need to be addressed, saving clients both time and money. In West Virginia, and in the other 22 states where we are already launched, our team of regulatory experts and software engineers will continue to remain hard at work to keep the ever-evolving, state-specific cannabis regulations updated in real time to remove the burden of compliance off of our customer’s shoulders.”

Simplifya’s suite of compliance tools now available to the cannabis ecosystem in West Virginia include:



Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Simplifya SOPs are designed to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively and legally running. They outline best practices and processes for the clients’ entire organization. While creating the correct SOPs can be long and arduous, Simplifya’s team of analytical and regulatory experts developed both generic and license-specific SOP bundles, which include everything cannabis businesses need to immediately get up and running. SOPs also ensure cannabis compliance by providing a comprehensive base, which can be used as is or customized to meet the client’s specific needs. If there are changes, Simplifya’s team also automatically updates the specific SOP and sends clients a notification.



Simplifya Smart Cabinet

Simplifya Smart Cabinet (“Smart Cabinet”) is a user-friendly and convenient online document storage hub that helps to eliminate the worry and stress of organizing and storing all of an operator's critical documents. In fact, 90% of cannabis compliance is documentation, including keeping and organizing documents, making sure no documents are expired and producing documents for inspection at a moment’s notice. Smart Cabinet provides businesses with a cheat sheet of every document needed based on their license, an intuitive interface, complete control over who can access documents, the flexibility to assign documents to employees and reminder features for when a file needs to be updated.

Simplifya Self Audit

Simplifya’s team of lawyers and regulatory analysts review state and local regulations to create a checklist of simple “Yes” or “No” questions to help companies determine if they’re operating in compliance with all of the rules related to their license type. If the Self Audit finds an area where a company is not in compliance, an employee can create an action to fix the issue, assign it, track the task to completion and store the corrected results in a Remediation Report for future use or reference.