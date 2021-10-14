CannaTrac® Announces Sponsorship of Farechild Events’ Zodiac Party at Marijuana Business Conference 2021

Broadway-Themed Las Vegas Party at First In-Person MJBizCon Since 2019 to Generate New Business Opportunities



Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industries, announced today that the Company is sponsoring Farechild Events’ Zodiac Party during the 2021 Marijuana Business Conference (MJBizCon) from 8pm to 12am on October 21. The invitation-only event is presented by Sensi Media and will take place at The Industrial in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are excited to be a part of the Zodiac Party during the industry’s largest trade show of the year, and the first in-person MJBizCon since 2019,” said CannaTrac® CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “Our sponsorship of this event should generate a lot of new business opportunities and partnerships, as well as buzz about our CannaCard® app, which just re-launched in the App Store.”

CannaTrac’s booth will be located under the zodiac sign, Leo. The Company’s executive team will be on site to meet and greet attendees. Additionally, there will be demonstrations for attendees and activations for new clients and consumers at the booth. CEO Gavin added, “It will be so nice to see everyone face to face again. We cannot wait.”

The Zodiac Party’s theme combines the stage production of Broadway theatres with the energy of world-class nightlife. The party will take place both indoors and outdoors, centered around a giant Geodesic Dome Tent, where guests can enjoy a full bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

To schedule a meeting with a CannaTrac® executive in Las Vegas, contact cannatrac@cmwmedia.com.

