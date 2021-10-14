Prove Wins Seven 2021 Comparably Awards and Three Expert Insights Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prove, the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone, announced today that it has won a total of seven (7) Comparably Awards and an overall A+ Culture score, in addition to three Expert Insights Awards for its cybersecurity solutions.

Comparably’s set of annual awards highlight the best companies, and its honors include categories such as Best Perks and Benefits, Best Compensation, Happiest Employees, and Best Work-Life Balance. The lists showcase the companies that are keeping their employees satisfied across businesses large and small.

Prove was recognized in 2021 for the following categories:

Best Company Perks & Benefits,

Best Company Compensation,

Best Career Growth 2021,

Best Leadership Teams 2021,

Best CEOs for Diversity 2021,

Best Places to Work in New York 2021, and

Best Company Outlook 2021.





Prove was ranked No. 1 by Comparably against industry competitors, such as Socure, Pindrop, TeleSign Corporation, and Neustar, Inc.

“Based on nearly 1,500 ratings and 54 participants, employees at Prove are very satisfied with their work experience,” said Comparably co-founder and CEO Jason Nazar. “The overall culture score, 91/100 or A+, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback regarding Office Culture, Manager, Diversity, and more.”

According to surveys, Prove employees provided the following feedback:

100% of employees call their work environment “positive”;

100% look forward to interacting with their teams every day;

83% report they are happy with their work-life balance;

Employees describe their work pace as "comfortably fast"; and

Prove employees often take unlimited paid vacation and sick days each year.





“I am thrilled with our overall culture score of A+ and equally proud that employees at Prove ranked our company highly in terms of diversity score. The Diversity score provides insights into how diverse employees feel and rate their work experience at Prove across various culture dimensions,” said Rodger Desai, Prove’s founder and CEO.

Expert Insights Awards

Prove also is the proud recipient of three Expert Insights Fall 2021 Best-Of Awards, which honor industry-leading cybersecurity solutions across more than 24 categories.

Best of Identity & Access Management

Best of Multi-Factor Authentication

Best of Zero Trust Security





“Expert Insights’ Best-Of awards recognize the innovative cybersecurity providers that secure millions of businesses around the world from increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks,” says Expert Insights CEO and founder Craig MacAlpine. “Over the course of 2021, it’s become more important than ever to invest in the right security technologies to protect your business data. Expert Insights’ ‘Best-Of’ awards are the best place for companies to start looking for security solutions.”

Previously this year, Prove was named to the Inc. 5000.

About Prove

Prove is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. We offer phone-centric solutions that enable our customers to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing consumer privacy and consumer choice. Our solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including banks, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data.