Rubicon Names Jevan Anderson as Chief Financial Officer

Lexington, Kentucky, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon®, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, announced today that the company has hired Jevan Anderson as Rubicon’s new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Anderson will oversee Rubicon’s end-to-end financial operations, including further developing the financial infrastructure, teams, and processes to augment the company's already impressive growth. He will also become a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“Jevan is a valuable addition to our already established leadership team at Rubicon. He brings with him an impressive portfolio, proven financial leadership, and M&A deal experience that will drive our continued growth both in the software and waste and recycling industries," said Rubicon Founder & CEO Nate Morris.

Rubicon is transforming the waste industry by helping its customers and partners move away from the legacy landfill model and toward circular solutions that slow the accumulation of waste and its harmful by-products. Rubicon was one of the first, and has become one of the largest, Certified B Corporations in the world, first attaining its certification back in 2012. With each re-certification since then, Rubicon’s B Corp score has increased, and in both 2017 and 2018 the company was awarded Best for the World honors for Governance. Then, in 2018, 2019, and 2021 Rubicon was named Best for the World for Environment in recognition of the company’s environmental and sustainability practices.

“Rubicon is transforming one of the oldest industries in existence by digitizing one of the last unconnected markets,” said Anderson. “The waste created by businesses and private citizens accumulates with each passing day, and the entire Rubicon team is working hard to move our partners and customers towards more circular solutions. I am extremely excited to join Rubicon at this critical time, and to help the company achieve its ultimate goal of ending waste.”

Anderson is a highly accomplished technology executive with 30 years of experience in corporate leadership, financial advisory, investment banking, corporate development, and strategy consulting. He comes to Rubicon from Finjan Holdings, a globally recognized pioneer in cybersecurity intellectual property with broad experience covering public company officer roles (CFO, COO, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations), technology investment banking, and management/strategy consulting. Anderson has executed more than 100 transactions with over $20 billion in aggregate consideration with leading companies including Accenture, BlackBerry, Bleacher Report, Broadcom, Discovery, Electronic Arts, Ford, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Liberty Media, Microsoft, Pandora, QUALCOMM, Symantec, Time Warner, Turner Sports, and Yahoo!

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and an MBA from The Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a Lexington, Kentucky-based software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.