Global Crypto ATM Market Is Expected to Reach $3.55 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland,OR, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global crypto ATM market was estimated at $35.80 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 58.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs, surge in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, and rise in demand for cloud among financial companies drive the global crypto ATM market. On the other hand, concerns associated with data security & protection and higher investment & maintenance costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in cloud adoption in developing regions and several technological advancements in the technology are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 305+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6040

COVID-19 Scenario-

Consumers have increasingly invested in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and others during the pandemic, which in turn has impacted the global crypto ATM market positively.

This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.





The global crypto ATM market is analyzed across offering, type, coin, and region. By offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifth of the global market. The software segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 61.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6040

By hardware, the display segment contributed to the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global crypto ATM market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the ATM printer segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 63.9% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, garnering more than half of the global crypto ATM market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 64.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Crypto ATM Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6040?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global crypto ATM market report include BITCOIN DEPOT, Cash Cloud, Inc, RockitCoin, GENERAL BYTES s.r.o., Coinsource, Covault, LLC, Bitstop, Genesis Coin Inc., Kurant GmbH, and Lamassu Industries AG. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.