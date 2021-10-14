PJET To Introduce New Technology Business Direction Targeting Underserved Global Market Next Week

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) has redirected its business operations and plans to next week announce the new business direction and provide details on the work that has been underway for the last year on building the new business. The new business direction announcement is scheduled for Thursday, October 21, 2021.

PJET’s name stems from previous jet leasing business. Subsequently, the company acquired a cannabis business, but never reached critical mass developing the acquisition into a sustainable business.

Recently, the majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, has decided on a new business direction outside the cannabis industry. ACI is also the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA). With two business already in the cannabis marketplace, ACI is diversifying with PJET.

PJET has lately updated its required disclosures with OTC Markets to reestablish current information status.

At the same time the company has been working to update its public information requirements, management has also been making headway on the new business initiative. The company is developing a technology solution to serve a global and underserved marketplace. The company is also in discussions to acquire a physical asset that will be used to test, refine, and demonstrate the technology currently under development while generating revenue at the same time.

PJET invites anyone that wants to be notified the moment PJET announces its new business to sign-up on PJET’s website. Go to the company contact page and write “tell-me-first” when you enter your email to receive notification as soon as PJET releases specifics on its new business direction.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com