Smartronix Achieves 7 Years of AWS Excellence as an Audited Managed Service Provider

Smartronix continues to be validated as a leading provider of cloud managed services



HERNDON, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™-recognized visionary for next-generation cloud solutions, managed services, agile development, data enablement, and digital transformation, has achieved audited Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner status for the seventh year in a row. This designation acknowledges Partners of the AWS Partner Network (APN) who pass a comprehensive third-party audit of all MSP capabilities.

The AWS MSP Partner Program accreditation recognizes and rewards MSP Partners, like Smartronix, who have demonstrated continued excellence in the delivery and management of AWS services and solutions to customers. "As organizations continue to drive cloud adoption and innovate on AWS, being validated as an AWS MSP Partner for the seventh year in a row provides them with the confidence that Smartronix has the expertise, experience, and discipline to not only deliver on their objectives, but to elevate their outcomes throughout their AWS cloud journey," according to Rick Kelley, Vice President of the Cloud Center of Excellence at Smartronix.

In addition to being an AWS MSP Partner, Smartronix has been an AWS Premier Partner for eight consecutive years and has earned an additional 14 AWS designations, including AWS DevOps Consulting Competency, AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS Government Consulting Competency, and AWS Non-Profit Consulting Competency. Smartronix has also been named a visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. This is the fifth consecutive year Smartronix has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Read the complimentary report here: https://gartnermq.smartronix.com.

About Smartronix, LLC

Smartronix, an OceanSound Partners company, designs, builds, manages, and secures the world’s mission-critical cloud solutions. We are the leading provider of next-generation multi-cloud platforms to highly regulated and security-first organizations. Smartronix provides world-class expertise in application migration, digital modernization, and solution automation; and has created an industry-leading FedRAMP-accredited CAMS and Managed Security Services solution. For more information, please visit https://www.smartronix.com/.

