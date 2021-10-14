RedRoute Offers Retailers the No. 1 Tool They Still Need This Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedRoute, a pioneer in breakthrough automation technology and voice AI for the new age of customer service, today reminded retailers there’s still time to implement its customer service call automation solution ahead of the holiday rush. At this time of year, top of many retailers’ wish-list is help with the flood of customer support calls during the holiday season. RedRoute’s AI-powered solution takes just minutes to set up and allows retailers and e-commerce customers to automate an average of 40% of all support calls on day one.



“It’s not too late to implement a customer service automation solution ahead of the holiday rush,” said Brian Schiff, CEO and co-founder of RedRoute. “RedRoute’s powerful automation technology and voice AI lets you start automating in minutes and saves you the time and expense of a custom build under the consultative approach traditionally reserved for large call centers. And as a SaaS solution, it never stops improving.”

For retailers and e-commerce organizations, providing a great customer experience during the holidays is especially challenging. Limited budgets and surging customer conversations can overwhelm call centers, forcing companies to restrict hours of operation, creating long wait times, and driving other cost-cutting decisions downstream that derail the experience. Add to that the lengthy and expensive implementation process that has traditionally made this technology inaccessible to small and medium firms. Their only option has been to add seasonal staff.

RedRoute’s customer service automation solution for the voice channel empowers retailers to deliver a great customer experience for a fraction of the cost, freeing up budget and ultimately improving top KPIs five-to tenfold. As a SaaS (software-as-a-service) solution, it takes 30 minutes to turn on and comes with no upfront cost. In addition, RedRoute’s customers on average see levels of automation that are three to five times higher than traditional enterprise automation solutions, with corresponding improvements in ROI.

Innovative Pricing Model

RedRoute’s customer experience automation platform combines voice AI, user analytics and contact center automation, transforming an inefficient call center system into an AI-powered intelligent customer support powerhouse. RedRoute offers a free full-featured, 30-day trial and pay-per-automated-call billing model, thereby eliminating the risks of adoption and making powerful automation accessible to companies of any size.

With no-commitment performance pricing — an industry first — buyers save months of time and millions of dollars on implementation.

For more information on how RedRoute can help you prepare for the holiday rush, please visit www.redroute.com. You can also download the case study, UNTUCKit leverages AI to ‘kill the queue’ during peak season.

Customer Quotes

“Automation is so powerful, and RedRoute has brought it to the voice channel. It improves CX and reduces cost, dramatically and immediately.” – UNTUCKit, Mike Vroom, Senior Director of Customer Service

“On day one RedRoute was automating our WISMO (where is my order?), cancelation, return, and warranty calls. I didn’t know this was possible but am so happy I found it.” – Pair Eyewear, Ben Segal, Senior Director of Customer Experience

About RedRoute

RedRoute is leading a new age of customer service with breakthrough automation technology and voice AI that enables organizations to deliver great customer experiences affordably. RedRoute takes 30 minutes to implement and produces immediate results, with customers on average automating 40% of all support calls on day one. Leading brands of all sizes, across industries, and around the globe use RedRoute today. Learn more at RedRoute.com.