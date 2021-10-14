London Florist, Moyses Stevens, Unveils New Flower School Classes

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established back in 1876, London-based florist Moyses Stevens has evolved throughout the pandemic, offering new collections, services and flower school classes. The flower school was introduced in 2018 and has grown significantly, as well as the number of people taking up crafting hobbies during lockdown. Arts and craft retailers have reported a 200% surge in online sales in the Summer of 2020. Similarly, Moyses Stevens saw immense growth with their online orders, especially given their reliable 7-day delivery service. They also saw more people taking up the virtual Zoom workshops where they demonstrate how to craft a hand-tied bouquet.

The heightened interest in creative hobbies throughout the pandemic has been linked to the positive effects these have on people's mental health. The Washington Post spoke to Craig Sawchuk, the co-chair of the Division of Integrated Behavioural Health. He suggested, "crafting can calm us because it shifts our attention away from [fear responses and triggers]" This has meant people have reconnected with their creativity in various ways with classes from the Moyses Stevens flower school, creating an outlet for aspiring florists in particular. Moyses Stevens states, "Our extensive range of courses provides you with the chance to step into a world of flowers, floral design and creativity." The new courses include full-day and two-day immersive workshops, with more dates being added for the original classes too.

Original classes include:

Hand-Tied Bouquet Workshop

Vase Arrangement Masterclass

Floral Centrepiece Workshop

Bridal and Boutonniere Masterclass

Seasonal Wreath Making

Open Studio days

Moyses Stevens is a highly acclaimed florist with clientele including some of London's finest restaurants, hotels, private residences and offices. They offer a range of floristry services including weddings, events and weekly corporate deliveries. They source the finest blooms from within the UK and Holland with a strong focus on seasonal varieties. Moyses Stevens also responsibly sources flowers and plants from further afield with lines such as the Rainforest Alliance.

Moyses Stevens are favoured for their classic bouquets, plants and gift options. The bouquets are made up of high-quality flowers and seasonal foliage, which are a go-to for their new and existing customer base. The houseplants are also popular with air-purifying varieties selling fast during Covid. When purchasing any of the flowers and plants on their website, Moyses Stevens offers an expanded variety of gifting extras. Champagnes from Veuve Cliquot, Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon or Ruinart help enhance the floral bouquets, with personalised gift messages also available. Parisian chocolates and Cire Trudon candles have been included so customers can build the perfect, luxurious gift all in one place. The same-day London and next-day delivery for nationwide orders allow customers to send flowers to loved ones in next to no time. Orders must be placed before 6 p.m. to guarantee same-day or next-day delivery.

For customers looking to keep fresh flowers at home all the time, Moyses Stevens has introduced their flower subscription service. This service allows customers to customise their subscription, deciding the style, size and frequency of their bouquets. Each design is unique but stays true to the chosen style. Moyses Stevens' 365-day delivery service means that a rotation of fresh flowers is available to all their customers.

For anyone that is looking to explore a new creative hobby or pick up a flower and champagne gift, Moyses Stevens is the destination.

