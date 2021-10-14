STMicroelectronics and Sierra Wireless Collaborate to Simplify

and Accelerate Connected IoT Solutions Deployment

Solution combines the low power, high performance, and security of STM32 MCUs with Sierra Wireless’ resilient, global cellular connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions to simplify deployment of IoT devices

Geneva, Switzerland; Vancouver, Canada – October 14, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and Sierra Wireless, a world leading IoT services provider, have announced an agreement that will enable the STM32 microcontroller (MCU) user community to leverage flexible cellular IoT connectivity and edge-to-cloud solutions from Sierra Wireless.

The agreement helps solution developers tackle the diverse challenges involved with creating and deploying IoT solutions, including device design and development, enrollment with a cellular network, and connection to cloud services, enabling a quicker time-to-market.

“Sierra Wireless brings a rich portfolio of cellular connectivity and cloud-service solutions to the STM32 ecosystem that enable us, together, to provide a complete end-to-end solution for connected IoT,” said Ricardo de sa Earp, Group Vice President and General Manager of the Microcontrollers Division STMicroelectronics. “Our STM32 MCUs and ecosystem, combined with connectivity services and device-to-cloud software from Sierra, creates an offer of greater depth, capability, and useability than any other on the market today.”

“This collaboration with STMicroelectronics delivers customers a ready-to-use solution to solve the IoT deployment challenges they face, from provisioning custom hardware to configuring and connecting turnkey modules as quickly as they need,” said Jim Ryan, SVP of Partnerships, Marketing, and IoT Solutions, Sierra Wireless. “Sierra Wireless is bringing its world-class IoT connectivity solutions to the industry-leading STM32 ecosystem, so that customers developing a wide range of IoT solutions using STM32 MCUs will now be able to easily build solutions with cellular connectivity.”

ST’s STM32 MCU family, available through regular sales channels, including the ST e-store, contains over 1000 variants that span a broad performance spectrum and combine high energy efficiency with real-time processing capabilities and rich connectivity. STM32 MCUs also provide state-of-the-art IoT security including cryptography, secure firmware installation and update, secure boot, and resistance to side-channel attacks. There are product lines specially engineered for ultra-low-power consumption as well as wireless MCUs that integrate long-range modulation as well as Bluetooth 5.2 and 802.15.4 radios on-chip. Moreover, to accelerate design, the STM32Cube ecosystem provides development tools, middleware including STM32 Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL), STM32Cube Expansion Packages such as X-CUBE-CELLULAR and application-code examples. A selection of evaluation boards and fully tested development kits help accelerate prototyping.

Sierra Wireless’ connectivity delivers a convenient solution for connecting IoT devices to cellular networks. Various SIM options including global, Smart Multi-IMSI and enhanced regional single carrier offers, as well as a selection of turnkey cellular modems, simplify connection. The collaboration with ST provides access to a wide selection of Sierra Wireless’ connectivity solutions.

* STM32 is a registered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information on how to get started with Sierra, visit www.sierrawireless.com/getstartedST.

Connect with Sierra Wireless on the IoT Blog at http://www.sierrawireless.com/iot-blog, on Twitter at @SierraWireless, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sierra-wireless and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/SierraWireless.

“Sierra Wireless” is a registered trademark of Sierra Wireless, Inc. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

