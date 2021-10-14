Aviation Blockchain Market is set to grow to $3 Billion by 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain’ has launched a new aviation report Aviation Blockchain Market Report 2020-2030: Forecasts by Vertical (Commercial, Military), End User (Airlines, MRO, OEMs, Airports, Lessors), Application (Cargo and Baggage Tracking, Passenger Identity Management, Flight and Crew Data Management, Frequent Flyers Program, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Aircraft Maintenance), Function (Record Keeping, Transaction) PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

The aviation industry is vast, complex, and interconnected and is growing rapidly. The companies that manufacture operate, and service aircraft are seeking out cutting edge technology which will allow them to optimize performance. Blockchain has the capability to significantly streamline the earning, spending, accounting and reconciliation of frequent flyer points. The blockchain technology has been identified as one of the major technologies that may adversely impact the future of aviation, along with new modes of consumption or the privatization of infrastructure. The Blockchain technology is currently going through a phase in which it is gaining more maturity and the real benefits are becoming clearer.

The report divides the aviation blockchain market into four submarkets namely vertical including Commercial and military; end user including airlines, MRO, OEMs, airports and lessors; application including cargo and baggage tracking, passenger identity management, flight and crew data management, frequent flyers program, smart contracts, supply chain management, aircraft maintenance; and function including record keeping and transaction.

Leading companies featured in the report who are developing Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM (US), Zamna Technologies (UK), Aeron Labs (Belize), Winding Tree (Switzerland), Volantio Inc (US), Infosys (India).

