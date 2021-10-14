OpenReel Expands Leadership Team with Vice President of Finance and Five Senior Members to Continue Driving Company Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenReel ™, the leading Remote Video Creation™ platform, today announced that Randall Boyce has joined the company as Vice President of Finance alongside five strategic hires in leadership roles across the company. Since 2016, OpenReel has fundamentally disrupted the way enterprises, media conglomerates, nonprofits, and startups more efficiently, sustainably, and affordably create professional-quality video content using mobile and web devices in today’s distributed world.



Randall brings more than 15 years of experience leading finance and business operations to further OpenReel’s transformation of the video creation space through its patented technology. As VP of Finance, he will spearhead fiscal planning and directing cash flow, investments, and asset management as the company continues to optimize for scale in order to support its global go-to-market strategy. Most recently, Randall served as Vice President of Finance Operations at Gallant Capital, and has previously held senior positions at K1 Investment Management, KPMG, and The Boeing Company.

“Randall is a seasoned executive with deep experience leading the global expansion and financial operations of enterprise software companies,” said Lee Firestone, CEO and co-founder of OpenReel. “As we look towards our next phase of growth and OpenReel continues to transform the video creation space, his wide-ranging expertise will be an invaluable addition to the team.”

The expanded leadership team has been further bolstered by the addition of five new directorial hires across the marketing, operations, engineering, and IT departments to continue driving best-in-class customer experiences, as well as fundamentally disrupting the way enterprises, media conglomerates, nonprofits, and startups alike create professional-quality video content.

The newest senior additions to the OpenReel team include:

Liz Childers, Director of Content: Liz brings a decade of creative, editorial, and strategic brand partnerships experience in digital media journalism. Previously, Liz held several editorial and leadership positions at global digital media company Thrillist (Group Nine Media), including Director of Brand Partnerships and Director of Special Projects.





Michael Coyne, Director of Strategic Initiatives: Michael comes to OpenReel with a decade of experience in digital media, where he held roles in channel development and operations aimed at driving company growth. Prior to OpenReel, Michael served as Vice President of Operations for Ferocious Media, Director of Channel Development for Scorpion, and held several positions at Driven Local and Baystone Media.





Matthew Derman, Director of Customer Onboarding & Support: Matthew leverages almost a decade of onboarding and support team management with a focus on comprehensive understanding of the product and a proactive, creative approach to problem-solving. He joins OpenReel directly from comparable positions in B2B SaaS at Zmags, SnapApp, and Repsly.





Tim Freeman, Director of Development & IT Operations: Tim brings deep knowledge of business development and operations to OpenReel, with experience in revenue optimization, financial analysis, customer retention, and more. Before joining the OpenReel team, Tim was a Director at Internet Brands and served as Case Research Specialist at Xerox.





Stefan Kaczmarek, Mobile Engineering Manager & Mobile Architect: Stefan joins OpenReel's development team with more than two decades of mobile app development. Throughout his career, Stefan has developed several apps, including Apriva, EarlyWarning, and iCam. He also co-founded anti-piracy company MediaDefender, which was later acquired.



The strategic hires continue a year of milestone momentum for OpenReel. In March, OpenReel announced a $19M Series A funding round led by Five Elms Capital, bringing its total financing to $23.9M. Over the last year, OpenReel also saw 12x ARR growth in new business. Additionally, the company released a major update to its core technology, expanded to more than 125 countries, and earned its ISO 27001:2013 security certification. In August, the company was also named number 540 on the Inc. 5000 ranking of the fastest-growing private American companies.

About OpenReel™

OpenReel™ is a leading Remote Video Creation™ platform that empowers enterprises, media, and entertainment companies to direct and film up to 4K video content from over 125 countries. With its patented, enterprise-grade suite of remote video direction, capture, and collaboration capabilities, OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to cut down on the time- and resource-intensive process of on-location video shoots and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is based in New York, with its employees distributed worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit: www.openreel.com .