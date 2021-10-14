Highly Anticipated NFT Project Baby Apes Rescue to Launch Later This Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the internet by storm in 2021. Because most NFTs are on the Ethereum blockchain, the world has been able to witness the rapid rise in the value of some of these unique characters, such as the record-breaking CryptoPunk #7523 that recently sold for over $11 million, and a set of 101 Bored Apes NFTs that sold for nearly $25 million. Most NFT projects take on a theme, such as the aforementioned CryptoPunk series with 10,000 uniquely generated characters, each one different from the next. Even celebrities have gotten in on the game, with famous rapper Snoop Dogg recently announcing his first NFT collection.

But one of the most highly anticipated releases this fall will not come from celebrities but from a small team of talented artists and crypto fanatics based out of Singapore. The project is called Baby Apes Rescue, and is poised to make a big splash. The series will be limited to 10,000 unique and adorably illustrated baby primates featuring cute accessories such as headphones, pacifiers, and even themed hats. In fact, there are 16 different backgrounds, 21 skins, 43 varieties of clothing, 23 different types of eyes, 38 hats, 34 mouths, 27 styles of eyewear and 31 super rare baby apes. The detail and quality of each illustration is superb and shows the effort and time put into the project from the talented team of artists.

There has already been a lot of buzz surrounding the Baby Apes Rescue project, so the tokens will likely go fast. Many NFT projects have known to sellout incredibly fast, with one project in September selling 100 NFTs in under 10 seconds. Their public launch will be Sunday, October 17 at 3 PM ET. All info with regards to the drop is available on their website at BabyApesRescue.com.

Each NFT from the project will cost 0.07 ETH, or about $250 at current pricing. Reflecting the real-life urgency of climate change, the backstory of the Baby Apes is that their home in Timbu Forest is on fire and burning down; by "adopting" them you are saving them from extinction. Once 75% of the Baby Apes are adopted, the team will be donating 5 ETH to a global initiative to combat climate change. This makes Baby Apes Rescue an NFT project that actually gives back to our planet.

To get your own Baby Ape, all you need to do is mint one and become a collector. Once you adopt your Baby Ape, it is yours to do what you like with it: some collectors choose to digitally display their NFTs on special frames in their home, while others go to open markets such as OpenSea.io to show-off, sell and trade NFTs with other collectors around the world. The project also has some exciting features that roll out as the Baby Apes get minted; for example, in the future the company is planning on holding Apevolution, a secret event only for those that hold a Baby Ape. Additional future plans include a raffle for Baby Ape holders to win up to 3 ETH, and exclusive access to a members-only "Treehouse".

Want to know more?

Media Contact: hello@babyapesrescue.com

Website: https://babyapesrescue.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/babyapesrescue

Twitter: https://twitter.com/babyapesrescue

Discord: https://discord.gg/aamAusTmcQ

