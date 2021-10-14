LiveWire Ergogenics Announces Delivery of First Harvest from Estrella River Farms

Anaheim, CA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organic sun-grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California; announced today that Estrella River Farms has delivered its first harvest of estate grown cannabis.



Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics states, "This is the day we have been working towards for the last two years. Since the moment we set foot on Estrella Ranch and began building out the vision of our Estate Grown Weedery™ project, the team has been dedicated to cultivating the best sun-grown organic cannabis in California. The farm has grown healthy plants that have arrived at a tree-ripened state and the exceptional quality that we expected and has been delivered for processing. The harvest and deliveries will continue over the coming weeks as the remaining plants mature to optimal ripeness.”

“The first harvest on Estrella Ranch has exceeded all expectations. We congratulate the passionate cultivation team on reaching this major milestone. The team comfortably met the timing of the first harvest. It produced an exceptional artisanal quality of the plants that positions the farm exceptionally well in the California cannabis market for years to come. The process of hand-selecting and manually harvesting the ripest buds on the plant during harvest holds true to our high-quality control standards while ensuring confidence and satisfaction for the end consumers. The entire team is highly encouraged by this experience and will continue to maximize the proprietary cultivation processes as we expand the growing area. Inspired by the successful first harvest, Estrella River Farms expects to garner a second harvest before the end of the year. Reaching this milestone validates the decision to establish operations in one of the most supportive microclimates in California on our iconic and scalable Ranch property. As we move forward, we will continue to expand the cultivation area to meet the market's increasing needs for the highest quality cannabis,” concludes Hodson.

LiveWire recently announced the acquisition of a minority position in Makana Ola Farms in Humboldt, CA, allowing the cultivation teams to provide their expertise to both locations. By maximizing efficiency among available resources, the two locations run an economically prudent and streamlined operation while assuring the absolute best quality organic-style cannabis is produced at both cultivation sites. LiveWire is proud to have the Makana Ola Farms and its expert team of passionate growers in the family of companies. LiveWire’s goal is to continually scale cultivation areas until total capacity is reached.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish services for the state-wide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing, licensing, and marketing brands and services while creating the high-quality Estate Grown Weedery™ brand via its affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners, Estrella River Farms, and regionally focused brands such as Makana Ola Farms. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

