Hanzo Gives Enterprises More Flexibility with New Slack Preserve In Place Support

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, today announced support for preserve-in-place Slack ediscovery for organizations with Enterprise Grid.

Hanzo’s support for Slack’s legal hold allows customers to apply a hold directly from Hanzo Hold for one or more Slack users, suspending routine retention policies, and adopting a best practice for meeting preservation obligations. Once the preservation obligation no longer applies, managers can easily release the hold on the data.

The solution gives corporate legal teams options in how they manage their data and empowers them to reduce ediscovery costs by preserving data in the native application and only collecting it when needed.

“Preserving data in Slack gives enterprise legal teams the flexibility they need to balance risk and cost by limiting the copies of data,” said Brad Harris, VP of Product at Hanzo. “We take an approach that always seeks to empower the customer to control the amount of data they collect and reuse it across matters once collected which limits exposure from overcollection and redundant data.”

Slack data is mission-critical for companies as more and more organizations' conversations are migrating away from email. Slack has added Legal hold to the Discovery API and relies upon partners like Hanzo to provide enterprise-grade data solutions to manage this data for discovery, information governance, and compliance.

This latest feature builds upon Hanzo’s commitment to simplify ediscovery management of complex data sources with innovative solutions that bring visual analytics to speed insights, and approaches that enable your team to limit the data to reduce cost and risk.

Hanzo is presenting an educational webinar, Three Things You Need To Know about Slack’s New Legal Hold on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. Experts from IBM, Uber, and Slack will discuss how and when it’s advantageous to preserve Slack data in place and explore best practices to manage retention and respond effectively to discovery obligations.



Speakers

Jessica Abud, Manager Corporate Litigation, IBM

Manager Corporate Litigation, IBM Will Anderson , eDiscovery Analyst, Uber

, eDiscovery Analyst, Uber Max Baez , Product Manager, Slack

, Product Manager, Slack Brad Harris, VP of Product, Hanzo (Moderator)

Registration link

https://www.hanzo.co/resources/hanzo-webinar-three-things-you-need-to-know-about-slacks-new-legal-hold

About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.

Attachments