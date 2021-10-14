Fuquay-Varina Dental Practice Welcomes Dr. Lestini DDS to the Team

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lysandra Lestini, DDS recently joined the leading team of Fuquay-Varina dentists at Hamby Family Dental Center. She is dedicated to helping patients experience improved dental health through preventative dental care and restorative dentistry. She also understands the importance a healthy smile is to confidence and emotional well-being, which is why she is also passionate about providing cosmetic dentistry services to her patients.

While she was born in Washington, D.C., Dr. Lestini and her family moved to the Raleigh area in her youth, and she calls the Triangle home. She received her Bachelor's of Science from Duke University, then received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2015. In addition to being a part of the team at Hamby Family Dental Center, she's also an active member of Capital Community Church where she teaches Sunday School.

"I consider it a privilege to build relationships with patients and help them reach their oral health goals!"

Hamby Family Dental Center is an award-winning family dental practice that has a broad range of services for all ages. The Hamby Family Dental Experience puts the patient first in the commitment to provide a friendly atmosphere, genuine personal connections, and compassionate care. It's at the top of their list to ensure patients have a relaxing and pleasant experience.

Realizing the importance of trust, the staff strives not only to provide comfort but also to communicate with patients in building a relationship that lasts for the long term. The dental staff understands that continued trust is based on their overall commitment to high standards of conduct. They are dedicated to making sure patients receive that level of care.

One of the policies that sets Hamby Dental apart from other dental group practices is the ability to have the same dentist at every visit. The team understands that many times the relationship a patient develops with one dentist undergirds and solidifies the level of trust. So, if at all possible, a patient can continue to see the same dentist when requested.

Using the latest technology to address many oral health concerns, Hamby Family Dental Center has the ability to work with many dental needs in general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and family dentistry. It is their goal to service a broad range of dental issues for patients in order to maintain their oral health and prevent oral disease.

To learn more about Dr. Lestini, a dentist in Fuquay-Varina with Hamby Family Dental Center, visit their website or call their office to schedule an appointment.

Hamby Family Dental Center

919-552-2431

7628 Purfoy Road

Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526

