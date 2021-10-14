Growing Usage of Airway Management Devices for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients to Bolster the Growth of the Global Airway Management Devices Market COVID-19 Disaster - Exclusive Report by Research Dive

New York, USA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report published by Research dive on the global airway management devices market explains the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present outlook and the future of the market. Comprehensive analysis on drivers, restraints, challenges, lucrative opportunities, COVID-19 impact, key segments of the market, and competitive landscape are provided in the report.

Access to Exclusive PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/266

Highlights of the Report

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had favorable impact on the global airway management devices market. According to the report, the global airway management devices market gathered $1,230.8 million in 2018, and is projected to garner $2,350.7 million by 2026, and exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The anticipated market size in 2020 was $1,415.2 million before the outbreak of COVID-19. But, due to the COVID-19 chaos, the market size increased to $1,450.5 million due to the growing usage of airway management devices by various healthcare institutions across the globe to treat the coronavirus patients.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth during Coronavirus Pandemic

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the airway management devices are vastly used for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients to prevent and get relief from airway obstruction during the pandemic crisis. In addition, most of the manufacturers in the airway management devices have increased the production in order to meet the rising demand. For instance, Israel-based Medtech Company developed a technologically advanced device to prevent mechanical ventilation complications that reduces the ventilation complication in patients and helps to guard their respiratory system. All these factors are estimated to boost the airway management devices market growth in the unprecedented times.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Airway Management Devices Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/266

Future Scope of the Market

The global airway management devices market is expected to continue to observe striking growth even after the pandemic over the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing geriatric population and the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases among people across the globe. In addition, the surge in the manufacturing of the airway management devices owing to the increasing coronavirus diseases patient is another factor predicted todrive the market growth by 2026.

Furthermore, technological advancements in airway management devices is expected to create massive investment opportunities for the investors in the coming future. For example, video laryngoscopes are broadly available in the market which are used to treat chronic lung diseases. Besides, limited ventilation in numerous medical institutions around the world will help the manufacturer to produce more airway management devices, which is expected to create massive growth opportunities for the global market in the projected timeframe.

Request for Airway Management Devices Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/266

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global airway management devices industry include

Intersurgical Teleflex Smiths Medical SunMed Ambu A/S Medtronic KARL STORZ Vyaire Medical Flexicare VBM Medizintechnik

These players are implementing various strategies such as strategic partnerships, technological advancements, product launches, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

For instance, in January 2019, Verathon, a leading airway management and medical device manufacturer, announced the launch of ‘GlideScope Core,’ which is the most flexible and comprehensive airway visualization system available for video laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy, and multimodal airway procedures.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

COVID-19 Impact on Antiviral Therapy Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/246/antiviral-therapy-market

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Tourism Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/248/global-medical-tourism-market

COVID-19 Impact on Coagulation Testing Market: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/254/global-coagulation-testing-market