Smart Communications to Showcase the Power of its Partnership with Guidewire at Connections 2021

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire partner, today announced its platinum sponsorship of Guidewire Connections 2021. As part of its presence at the event, its customer, Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company will share key lessons learned during a session on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 3:45pm – 4:30pm PST in the Ironwood conference room at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



In the joint session, Mountain West Delivers Value with Smart Communications, Kurt Markus, Manager, Project Management Office at Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Ruth Fisk, Vice President of Insurance Marketing at Smart Communications will discuss how they are working together to exceed customer expectations through a digital-first policy and claims strategy. By leveraging Smart Communications and Guidewire Cloud technologies, Mountain West has scaled and automated personalized policy communications that also meets compliance requirements without heavy administrative burden.

“We believe there is tremendous business value and opportunity for efficiency gains when leveraging Guidewire and Smart Communications cloud technologies together,” said Kurt Markus, Manager, Project Management Office at Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company. “I am excited to share how we expect to transform data-driven insights into a best-in-class experience for our customers.”

Guidewire is a strategic partner and reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner. Today, 100 joint customers of all sizes and lines of business rely on Smart Communications to handle their customer communications. In addition to Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, customers who are reaping the benefits of integrating the Smart Communications platform with Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ systems include Germania Insurance, Pekin Insurance, Safe Auto Insurance Company, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance, and Zurich Insurance. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management, and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital interactions that modern policyholders demand as customer experience becomes the new differentiator for carriers.

“Our partnership with Guidewire is helping insurers have smarter conversations with their policyholders, which more than ever before means engaging them in a way that is more personal and crosses multiple channels,” said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. “As digital transformation efforts continue to take top priority for insurers that want to deliver exceptional customer experiences, we believe we will continue to see top performing companies turn to cloud-based solutions, and our ability to jointly support these goals will have a tremendous impact.”

In addition to presenting a live demo in the Demo Theater on Tuesday, November 2 at 3:30pm PST, attendees can also visit Booth P2 in the Partner Pavilion Pinyon Ballroom to learn more about how insurers can benefit from the out-of-the-box accelerators connecting Smart Communications to Guidewire InsuranceSuite. For more information about Guidewire Connections 2021, visit https://connections.guidewire.com/

About Mountain West Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance

Mountain West is a multi-line insurance company, serving the needs of individuals, families, and businesses throughout Wyoming and Montana for over 70 years. Our mission is to provide financial peace of mind for our customers with competitive, quality products and services. For more information, please visit http://www.mwfbic.com.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMMTM, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQTM and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDXTM. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

Smart Communications Public Relations Manager:

Roberta Patterson

rpatterson@smartcommunications.com

919-450-7736