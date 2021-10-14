Janel Group’s Erin O’Leary Receives 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain.io , a cloud-based supply chain integration platform, is honored to announce Erin O’Leary, Vice President of Technology & Innovation for Janel Group , a U.S.-based global provider of integrated logistics solutions, has been named among the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain . The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.



“Erin is working to help build America's next, best-in-class global logistics services company,” said Jean-Guy Faubert, chief operating officer for Chain.io. “With offices throughout the US and world-class overseas partners, Erin is able to offer customers a truly global reach using Chain.io’s platform for connecting and coordinating systems and people within the supply chain.”

Janel Group is a global logistics services company established in New York in 1974. It provides freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and clearance of goods throughout the U.S. and internationally with partners like Chain.io. Janel Group uses Chain.io to automate operations and integrate with other transportation management systems and supply chain platforms.

“Janel Group seeks to continuously improve its customer solutions, operations, and efficiencies,” said O’Leary. “We apply technology to facilitate - not replace - the human relationships that give meaning to everything we do.”

O’Leary is dedicated to providing a top-notch customer experience and service. In addition to supporting customers, O’Leary mentors and works alongside several young women to help position them as leaders within the supply chain technology space.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and roles create benchmarks for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes women whose roles have proven essential in preparing the supply chain community to overcome current and future challenges.

“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated, and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means, they’re just getting started. I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

About Chain.io

Chain.io delivers smarter and faster data integration using a cutting-edge supply chain connectivity platform. The fully managed integration services allow Logistics Service Providers, Shippers, and Technology Firms to work together more efficiently under one umbrella. Specialties include connecting modern APIs to legacy EDIs, as well as complex client integration. For more information, please visit www.chain.io .

About Janel Group

Janel is building a world class, seamless supply chain solutions company that brings a roll-up-our-sleeves attitude to their customers’ business needs. With offices in 17 U.S. locations managed and staffed by industry veterans, Janel offers global supply chain services that get the job done for customers. For more information, visit www.janelgroup.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Leah R. H. Robinson

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com



