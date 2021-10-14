The Other Art Fair Brooklyn in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Returns this Fall

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, is set to host its Fall Brooklyn edition November 4-7, 2021, at the Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint. Presented by Saatchi Art, The Other Art Fair will host 130 independent and emerging artists , each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Visitors can connect with artists in-person and explore thousands of original artworks across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. The Other Art Fair will also feature interactive sculpture displays, murals, installations, live DJ sets, refreshing cocktails from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® and local food vendors.

“Following the success of our latest Brooklyn fair this past July, we’re ready to return to the city with new partners and features that will inspire both our new visitors and returning supporters,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “In addition to some exclusive installations and collaborations onsite, attendees can expect a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere where they can discover new artwork and meet some of today’s most talented emerging artists in-person. We’re extremely proud to deliver the signature elements that make The Other Art Fair unlike any other typical art fair experience.”

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

Throughout the fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails, and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 3pm – 10pm

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 11am – 6pm

LOCATION

Brooklyn Expo Center – 72 Noble Street Brooklyn, NY 11222

