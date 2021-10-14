Virtusa Named an Overall Leader in NelsonHall’s NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Wealth and Asset Management Services

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation , a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it has been identified as an overall Leader in NelsonHall’s Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) focused on Wealth and Asset Management Services in 2021.



In addition to its Overall Leader recognition, Virtusa was also identified as a Leader in ‘Support for New Digital Banking Models’, as well as a Leader spot in ‘Professional Services Capability’ and Innovator ranking for ‘Hosting and BPS.’

Virtusa has more than 20 years of experience in co-creating solutions specifically for capital markets, treasury, and asset management. This includes frameworks and the Virtusa xLab Accelerator which helps organizations speed their tech innovation and leverage disruptive technologies to deliver value. These solutions are driven and supported by a global team of more than 3,000 associates with deep experience and expertise across all areas of asset and wealth management.

“Virtusa understands the pressure that wealth and asset managers are under to shift business models and meet their clients’ demands for more personalized, omnichannel experiences and services as well as access to new digital assets,” said Sanjay Deshpande, Executive Vice President and Head of Banking and Financial Services, Americas of Virtusa. “These multiple recognitions from NelsonHall demonstrate both our knowledge and understanding of the shifting industry landscape and our team’s ability to successfully execute and usher asset managers into this new era.”

Andy Efstathiou, Director of NelsonHall’s Banking Operations & Transformation practice, said, “Virtusa was identified as a Leader in wealth and asset management services based on a focused set of services delivering platform transformation. In addition, in IT services, Virtusa has strong capabilities in open banking enablement drawn from its large Fintech ecosystem and experience with financial institutions’ legacy platforms.”

This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering wealth & asset management services. Using the NEAT tool, strategic sourcing managers can assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in hosting/BPS, professional services, and supporting new digital banking models.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

